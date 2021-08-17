10 thoughts on “Taffy still exploring her options. With signage and a staffed booth.”

  3. It’s a unique campaign slogan. “Taffy Howard Is Just Exploring Her Options.”

    Paid for by Taffy Howard is just exploring her options for US Congress.

  4. Drain the swamp should appeal to about 70% of South Dakota.

    I think this first version of the sign draws the eyes to her name with good white space, framed by the flag.

    Then, the core value proposal she wants to bring to the table.

    DRAIN THE SWAMP

    It is a very effective sign and if the core principles above are maintained it will get better with subsequent generations.

    At least, that’s what my Masters in Business is telling me.

    1. That might be an endorsement why they shouldn’t let people with a “Masters in Business” design campaign materials. The thing she’s selling is the smallest text on the sign.

    2. I question the entire drain the swamp slogan against a 2 term congressman who was not backed by the far right in the gop to begin with.

      Dusty is who he said he would be. He’s a center right congressman. He works really hard. Yes, I disagree with him strongly sometimes. Tell me anyone who engages constituents more though.

      She would be better off running against Thune with that slogan.

