Taffy still exploring her options. With signage and a staffed booth. August 17, 2021August 17, 2021 @SoDakCampaigns I'm sure Taffy Howard is just exploring her options. With signage (as poorly designed as it is) and a staffed booth.
10 thoughts on “Taffy still exploring her options. With signage and a staffed booth.”
I hope her accountant properly reports her expenditures.
Just embarrassing.
It’s a unique campaign slogan. “Taffy Howard Is Just Exploring Her Options.”
Paid for by Taffy Howard is just exploring her options for US Congress.
Drain the swamp should appeal to about 70% of South Dakota.
I think this first version of the sign draws the eyes to her name with good white space, framed by the flag.
Then, the core value proposal she wants to bring to the table.
DRAIN THE SWAMP
It is a very effective sign and if the core principles above are maintained it will get better with subsequent generations.
At least, that’s what my Masters in Business is telling me.
That might be an endorsement why they shouldn’t let people with a “Masters in Business” design campaign materials. The thing she’s selling is the smallest text on the sign.
I question the entire drain the swamp slogan against a 2 term congressman who was not backed by the far right in the gop to begin with.
Dusty is who he said he would be. He’s a center right congressman. He works really hard. Yes, I disagree with him strongly sometimes. Tell me anyone who engages constituents more though.
She would be better off running against Thune with that slogan.
I’d support Megan for federal office. She would be excellent. Taffy has a tireless supporter.
The Meg should endorse. Worked well for Jackley, Tapio and May.
Don’t forget Herman Cain!
She would be the meme candidate the republicans seem to be looking for!