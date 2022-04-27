From Twitter..
Going on this weekend here in Pierre pic.twitter.com/bBbARA5Atc
— Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) April 27, 2022
Pretty sure Bruce and Mowry aren’t running for Congress. If the organizers haven’t picked that up yet, that’s not a good sign for the campaigns.
3 thoughts on “You know it’s going to be one of those rallies, when they don’t know what the speakers are running for.”
If they can get Gordon Howie to come sing at this event, there would be nothing that could stop me from attending.
I was going to post the Shad Olson video of him singing air supply, but surprisingly he made that for his own “private enjoyment”
Mr. Howie, the overgodder, could really make this event. Just don’t loan him any money.
Also, he probably spells better.
[sic] Capital ideas, coming from this crowd, indeed.