Campaign Materials from this last weekend’s GOP Dinners. The impossible to read Taffy Howard Flyer

Hot off the press, or at least, hot of the press last weekend, my correspondents were picking me up campaign material since I was in Washington DC. First and foremost, I have the Taffy Howard flyer. Which starts off ok, but then loses people quickly because no one over 45 can read the small type:

Now, I’m looking at this on a HUGE 27 inch backlit monitor, while wearing prescription office glasses, reading a high resolution scan. And I still have to squint while trying to read this:

Who thought this was a good idea? I don’t have to ask, because I know, and it’s as awful as it ever is coming out of her Rapid City based consultant. Seriously. You have to consider your audience. And they can’t read most of what’s on the back.

Good political communication is about making sure you are clearly understood. And just like the rest of her campaign, once again the Taffy Howard Campaign falls short.