A little more on the SDDP’s Congressional Candidate, Chris Martian

As noted by the FEC filing I posted last night, Democrats have a candidate for Congress in the form of Chris Martian, who is apparently coming out of nowhere to run for federal office. According to his twitter feed…

…. this appears to be the right Chris Martian. But, if we dig a little deeper into his twitter feed to find out who he is, and what he stands for politically, it sort of ends up being a NSFW place where he says the F word a lot, and doesn’t think much of seniors:

I’m not sure what to take from that, other than he apparently thinks retirees should not attend town halls, and the only people who matter live in Rapid City and Sioux Falls. I think Mr. Martian is going to find the election will be a long, long one.

Another quality candidate brought to you by Ann Tornberg’s South Dakota Democrat Party.