AFP-SD Announces Partnership with the “W is Wrong” Coalition to Help Defeat Amendment W

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) today announced its plans to join the W is Wrong coalition to express its opposition to Amendment W that will be voted on in November’s elections. Amendment W masquerades as the development of an ethics commission, while really creating an unaccountable fourth branch of government whose unelected members are selected by a few political insiders in Pierre.

AFP-SD activists and staff will work with the W is Wrong coalition and focus its resources to defeat the measure on November’s ballot, including grassroots efforts with canvassing and phone banking.

AFP-South Dakota State Director Don Haggar released the following statement:

“Our activists are ready to help defeat Amendment W’s creation of an unaccountable fourth branch of government that will appear on November’s ballot. If this proposal passes, it would create a tribunal with nearly unlimited power to interfere in the lives of our hardworking teachers, first responders, and countless other public servants, while superseding all other aspects of our state constitution. South Dakotans know Amendment W is wrong for our state.”

Background:

Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota joins several groups including the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry in its opposition to Amendment W, through the “W is Wrong” coalition.

Amendment W states “any conflicts with other parts of the constitution—this article controls” in the official ballot language.

For more information on Amendment W, visit the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website here .

