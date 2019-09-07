Alex Jensen for Sioux Falls City Council fundraiser on September 19 Posted on September 7, 2019 by @SoDakCampaigns — Leave a reply I think Teresa Stehly can get ready for a race like she hasn’t had before. Former State Representative Alex Jensen has a fundraiser on September 19th for his race against Stehly, and it looks like he’s off and running to win. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related