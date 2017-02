Apparently my daughter went and ‘did lunch’ with Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen today, who was very complimentary towards her. And Sydney informed me she sat next to and enjoyed the company of the first lady, Linda Daugaard at the meal all the pages attended at the Governor’s Mansion.

Not having been to Pierre once this year, I’m starting to get a bit of a complex.

Next thing you know, she’s going to demand a column!

