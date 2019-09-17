As the clock ticks down, Dem deep pockets appear to be bringing in the petition pros.

So, this ballot measure committee was formed on September 6th:

And about the same time as this Washington DC affiliated ballot committee opened up shop, a DC based professional petition firm started advertising for circulators in the state of South Dakota:

Fieldworks advertises themselves as helping “progressive organizations, advocacy groups, and members of the Democratic family run big field campaigns fast.” And they provide a long list of Dem causes they’ve worked with, which you can read here.

This firm boasts they can “plan and execute face-to-face conversations with tens of thousands of voters, and how to do it in a few weeks.” Which is all they have, given the 49 days that remain.

But can this Washington DC firm accomplish their boast in South Dakota? Certainly, there are those who have tried in the past. And they’ve come up short.

So, now those with deep pockets for liberal causes are bringing in the pros.

It takes a lot of money to try to fill the number of petition signatures they need. And as the clock ticks down, it appears that there are deep pockets opening up to spend it.

We’ll see how they fare. With about 7 weeks to go.