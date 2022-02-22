Barnett Announces Candidacy For Circuit Court Seat

Doug Barnett announces his candidacy today for the position of Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge.

For nearly 20 years, Barnett has protected and served the residents of South Dakota as an Assistant Attorney General. In that role, he tirelessly sought the truth and pursuit of justice while making South Dakota a safer place to raise a family. Barnett has prosecuted hundreds of felony level cases throughout South Dakota including drug distribution, thefts, assaults, and over 15 homicides (one involving a double defendant capital murder case).

With the pending retirement of Circuit Judge Bradley Zell, Barnett seeks to continue his service to the people of Minnehaha and Lincoln counties. Barnett looks forward to continuing the strong legacy of Judge Zell, who served in that position for nearly 20 years.

“I believe that my experience and my commitment to public service, including my sense of fairness and justice for all involved in the court system, will serve me well in the role of Circuit Court judge,” Barnett said.

Barnett is a fourth generation Minnehaha County resident. He, his wife and their two children live in Sioux Falls. He is active as a volunteer at The Banquet, as a Scout leader, and enjoys outdoor activities including hunting and fishing with his family. He has served on a number of committees including the law school committee for the State Bar of South Dakota and at his childrens’ schools.