Bjorkman filing Statement of Organization. Confirms he’s running as a Dem.

The statement of organization is in, and Tim Bjorkman is running as a Democrat:

Bjorkman FEC Filing – Statement of Organization by Pat Powers on Scribd

I also notice that his website at timbjorkman.com is up and running (and he managed to secure it, instead of waiting around until the last minute):

Bjorkman seems to be running on a platform of personal responsibility….

So I’m curious to hear exactly what policy initiatives he intends to promote to achieve those ends. What entitlements would he like to see go away? What else does his platform contain?

We shall see.

