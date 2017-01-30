Bollen to change plea? Posted on January 30, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply From the Rapid City Journal, it appears that the defendant in the EB-5 case is going to change his plea. So much for the need for a special prosecutor. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related