Brandon City Council Member censured for use of social media, Social Media fine proposed (Updated)

Apparently there has been a war or words waged in the town of Brandon on facebook, between a facebook group or two and the people elected to office. And it has come to a head with the Brandon City Council censuring a council member, and proposing the creation of a “Social Media fine” if a member uses social media to bring public concerns to light.

No really. The City of Brandon is drafting a “Social Media fine” Ordinance.

And it gets better than that. Apparently the Brandon City Council is being held in thrall by a facebook group, who has gotten in their heads:

From Feb 19th, 2019 minutes from the City Council:

Matt Henning, 1416 W Creekside Cir, was present to discuss concerns on social media issues and code of conduct. and… Ted Miller, 301 N Tamarac Cir, was present to discuss the police chief, social media, and the impact of the community. Ted stated the city is broke right now and we need to fix it.

Read that here. And then it has continued to bubble, as noted in the March 18th minutes from the City Council:

Kim Cerwick, 812 S. Nicholas Avenue, was present for discussion to ask Alderman Wakefield if he knows who the administrators are of the Facebook page “City of Brandon, SD The Dirt.” Alderman Wakefield stated that he does not know who the administrators are. Kim has concerns with this page slandering her and this Community with flat out lies. Kim asked Alderman Wakefield twice more, and he again stated he does not know who runs the page and that he has no connections to this Facebook page. Ellison Cutrer, 515 N. Splitrock Blvd., was present for discussion and as a business owner in Brandon has concerns with the effects being caused by the social media mess going on in town. and… Alderwoman Hausman spoke about the negative social media, and suggested not to let the haters win, be positive and be #BrandonStrong.

Read that here.

The latest City Council minutes aren’t up yet to explain why they’ve censured one of their own, so we’ll have to pause this for another day. But I’m not sure how they believe they can create “a social media fine” for expressing one’s opinion.

(That pesky First Amendment and all.)

UPDATE – From the Brandon Valley Journal comes more detail on what the offenses were that got the City Council all a twitter:

The council passed a motion at the April 15 meeting finding Wakefield in violation of city ordinances regarding appropriate conduct for council members. The alderman was formally reprimanded for accusing the city of committing fraud in allowing Chamber CEO Kim Cerwick to receive South Dakota retirement benefits and for statements he made about Joe Weir’s character during the city’s hiring process for a new police chief. Alderwoman Jo Hausman made two motions on behalf of the council. The first regarded disclosing executive session information and a letter from the council to Wakefield. Wakefield recused himself from both motions, which passed unanimously. Wakefield won’t pay a penalty for either violation, but future offenses could lead to fines. The council also reviewed a revision of the current code of conduct that would include a fine of up to $500 for violations, and will hold a first reading of that ordinance at their next meeting.

Read it all here.

Hm… Debating whether a city’s Chamber of Commerce CEO’s can be a city employee made eligible for South Dakota State Retirement system benefits is somehow a problem? I might be wrong, but that sounds like a policy decision that any alderman would have the ability to bring up and discuss, since most chambers are separate organizations. Many (maybe most) receive city funding, but I hadn’t heard of their directors being city employees eligible for state employee retirement benefits.

Now the other part might get him in trouble, depending on what he said. But still, methinks the city overstepped boundaries here at least in part, as they prepare to step further over the line.

Like this: Like Loading...