Breaking: President Trump endorses Congressman Dusty Johnson for re-election in SD GOP Primary!

Hot off twitter, Congressman Dusty Johnson has the “complete and total endorsement” of President Donald Trump!

Congressman Dusty Johnson (@DustyJohnson) is a phenomenal advocate for the people of South Dakota! He helped us deliver USMCA for our Farmers, and he is strong on the Border and our Second Amendment. Dusty has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #SDALhttps://t.co/H413O6RvwN

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020