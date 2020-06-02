Breaking: President Trump endorses Congressman Dusty Johnson for re-election in SD GOP Primary!

Hot off twitter, Congressman Dusty Johnson has the “complete and total endorsement” of President Donald Trump!

    This is a big “get” for Dusty. This should set the Liz May/Neal Tapio faction back on their heels a bit.

