Brookings Co GOP to hear from AG Candidate John Fitzgerald on 9/16

From my mailbox:

Meet John Fitzgerald, candidate for Attorney General, on Sept 16

The Brookings County Republicans will meet Saturday, September 16th, at 9:00 AM at the County Resource Center Board Room in the Swiftel Center.

Following a short business meeting, John Fitzgerald, Lawrence County State’s Attorney, will update us on his campaign for the oﬃce of South Dakota Attorney General.

John is a 1977 graduate of Black Hills State University and a 1979 graduate from the University of South Dakota Law School. He has been a practicing attorney in South Dakota since 1980.

John was the Butte County State’s Attorney from 1981‐1995 and a Deputy State’s Attorney in Lawrence County from 1990‐1995. In 1995 he became the Lawrence County State’s Attorney and has been serving Lawrence County ever since.

John Fitzgerald is one of three declared candidates for the oﬃce of Attorney General.

Coffee and cookies will be served.