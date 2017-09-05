Brookings Co GOP to hear from AG Candidate John Fitzgerald on 9/16

From my mailbox:
Meet John Fitzgerald, candidate for Attorney General, on Sept 16
The Brookings County Republicans will meet Saturday, September 16th, at 9:00 AM at the County Resource Center Board Room in the Swiftel Center.
Following a short business meeting, John Fitzgerald, Lawrence County State’s Attorney, will update us on his campaign for the oﬃce of South Dakota Attorney General.
John is a 1977 graduate of Black Hills State University and a 1979 graduate from the University of South Dakota Law School. He has been a practicing attorney in South Dakota since 1980.
John was the Butte County State’s Attorney from 1981‐1995 and a Deputy State’s Attorney in Lawrence County from 1990‐1995. In 1995 he became the Lawrence County State’s Attorney and has been serving Lawrence County ever since.
John Fitzgerald is one of three declared candidates for the oﬃce of Attorney General.
Coffee and cookies will be served.
This man has actually done trials, prosecuted death penalty cases and is someone that can’t be bought, or bullied into anything by anyone. Ask the people of western South Dakota, he’s got the experience to do South Dakota proud. This man and his family survived the La Cosa Nostra. No scandals of Gear-Up or EB5. This is one tough man. But John is fair and no one can say anything different. If you want a politician you know who to vot le for. If you want a man that will fight criminals and corruption vote for John.
John in my opinion is in 4th place right now, unexciting is a nice way to put it.
The only one seeming to push him is his wife.
Dear Mr. or Ms. Anonymous:
A couple of comments…
1) I simply LOATHE folks who are SO chicken-s–t as to NOT use their real name.
I’m 66 years old and I have NEVER made a comment on a blog nor written more than 20 published newspaper Op-Eds that I didn’t openly and clearly “own.”
Shame on you!
Your snide remarks are both pretentious and have the markings of phony intellectualism.
You like opining without ownership; pretty sad.
I find your masked smarminess offensive.
Go public… or go home.
2) I have known both John and Mary Fitzgerald for 13 plus years now.
Further, I have been on a jury where John was the prosecutor… so I have spent an entire day with him (and others) engaged in a very serious trial experience (it dealt with a sex crime).
Your comment about Mary Fitzgerald “pushing” John is both a cheap shot AND untrue.
I can assure you that John is his own man in all professional matters – nobody pushes him… Mary included.
John is running for AG of his own volition.
John and Mary have a loving and very supportive relationship… along with a tight family. So, are they all supporting his run for AG? Obviously!
But John chooses his course in life and is very highly ethical in his professional pursuits, including his motivations for running for AG.
Mary does not make his career choices for him. He does.
Sam – Brush it off. Don’t let free speech offend you, what they say really doesn’t matter in the big picture.
I respect your opinion on anonymity, but there are valid reason to not state your name. I’ve never put my name to any comments and this is because we have kids and are not willing to risk their safety. People’s lives can be ruined by a simple statement taken out of context. If I said something that offended someone my husband works with, will they complain and that lead to my husband being fired? In today’s society that could easily happen.
It would seem, from your second point, that Fitzgerald would be a great choice for our state AG. I’d like to know more so I DuckDuckGo’d him and not much information was available. Does he have a website? A Facebook Page? A Twitter Page? Your positive comments can be helpful and hopefully you’ll share more. SDWC is our one-stop-shop for what’s happening in the SD world of politics, we don’t even watch local news anymore;)
All the above
KM, how sad that you are one of many that feels you can not speak out because you live in fear of your children’s safety or losing a job. That’s not the kind of SD we should accept. It’s time to drain the swamp and give people back their freedom of speech without fear of retribution. You are not alone KM…………… The threat or fear of violence should not become an excuse or justification for restricting freedom of speech. Alan Dershowitz.
My father had a Facebook page: Fitzgerald for Attorney General. Just about everyday something is posted on there. He also has a Twitter account: fitzforag and Instagram account: fitz4ag -We are in the process of working on a website. Just Google John Fitzgerald Lawrence County and you will get tons of hits on the internet. Really not too hard to find!
Hey Sara, don’t let some of these people bother you. It takes a lot of guts to run for office…..something these party elites don’t have.
Here is the Facebook link…
https://www.facebook.com/Fitzgerald-For-Attorney-General-730982580401589/?ref=br_rs
I agree on the dangers of having unpopular political opinions in this state; quite unfortunate. South Dakota will NEVER understand how many potential deals it has lost nor how much economic development it’s missed out on because of the GOB (Good Ole Boys), their minions, and their opinions on how things should be run. It’s become SO inbred and predictable, these poseurs can’t see what they have done to our economic future. With this crowd, control is more important than growth or even profits. Insanity run amok, really.
Getting personal now.
If you have seen him in a courtroom you would not say That.
Agreed…
Who’s the 4th candidate? Haven’t seen or heard him.
You should read one of the other posts I’ve done today!
http://dakotawarcollege.com/the-tale-of-the-gop-tape-post-state-fair-edition/
Twitter Facebook instagram must not be looking to hard.
Powers is upset. Ravnsborg’s (truck driver in Army Reserve) only competition is Fitzgerald.