Brookings School District hires Dell Rapids Superintendent to lead District

From the Brookings Register, Summer Schultz, the current Dell Rapids Superintendent, has been hired to take the helm for the embattled Brookings School District, which recently ousted it’s current leader fr his poor performance:

Summer Schultz, currently the superintendent in Dell Rapids, verbally accepted the board’s offer Saturday afternoon. Pending a signed contract, Schultz will take over as superintendent for the Brookings School District in July. “It was a good day, there was a lot of really positive energy,” School Board President Keli Books said Sunday. “The board is pleased to announce they have offered a contract and that Dr. Schultz verbally accepted.” and.. The superintendent position came open when Klint Willert abruptly resigned at a School Board meeting on March 22. Documents subsequently released by the board showed Willert had been notified March 8 that he must resign or be terminated for cause.

We’ll see how this goes, as it’s going to be a time of rebuilding and fixing a lot of messes. Test scores are down, most all administrative positions have rolled over, significant hiring needs to be done – AND we’ve got a couple of schools in the process of construction. My wife has good things to say about the incoming Superintendent, so hopefully she’ll have the tools she needs to right the ship.