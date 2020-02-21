Campaign Tip: The palm card is your political Swiss Army Knife, and the first thing you should do when you start your campaign

In past years, I’ve shared campaign tips here before at Dakotawarcollege as we’re all about making politics and campaigns better, and I’ll continue to do so from time to time. Lately, I’ve been working on a lot of that material over at my business Facebook page.

So, taking the opportunity for shameless self-promotion, I’m melding the two, and sharing here my latest post over at the facebook area for Dakota Campaign Store on the thing you should absolutely do first when you start your political campaign – go get your palm card:

I’m going to be putting a lot of political campaign tips and related content over on my business facebook site, so if you’re running for office, or thinking about it, stop on over and like and follow Dakota Campaign Store on facebook.