Campus Reform: SDBOR concedes point on intellectual diversity

Campus Reform is reporting thatthe South Dakota State Board of Regents adopting policies surrounding free speech and intellectual diversity following a year of pressure from conservative lawmakers, before lawmakers took it upon themselves to handle the problem:

The Board of Regents passed a policy encouraging freedom of expression on campus and “intellectual diversity in faculty,” referring to faculty’s political views.

“Freedom of expression includes the right to discuss and present scholarly opinions and conclusions on all matters both in and outside the classroom without Board or institutional discipline or restraint,” states a portion of the policy.

and..

According to documents obtained by Campus Reform, South Dakota state Sen. Jim Stalzer and state Rep. Sue Peterson, both Republicans, wrote that they “are also concerned with reports that university faculties are already organizing against any attempts to promote intellectual diversity.”

The two also asked the Board of Regents why colleges cannot make “intellectual diversity hires,” as they currently make “diversity hires,” referring to the lack of political diversity on college campuses.