Campus Reform: SDBOR concedes point on intellectual diversity

Campus Reform is reporting thatthe South Dakota State Board of Regents adopting policies surrounding free speech and intellectual diversity following a year of pressure from conservative lawmakers, before lawmakers took it upon themselves to handle the problem:
The Board of Regents passed a policy encouraging freedom of expression on campus and “intellectual diversity in faculty,” referring to faculty’s political views.
“Freedom of expression includes the right to discuss and present scholarly opinions and conclusions on all matters both in and outside the classroom without Board or institutional discipline or restraint,” states a portion of the policy.
and..
According to documents obtained by Campus Reform, South Dakota state Sen. Jim Stalzer and state Rep. Sue Peterson, both Republicans, wrote that they “are also concerned with reports that university faculties are already organizing against any attempts to promote intellectual diversity.”
The two also asked the Board of Regents why colleges cannot make “intellectual diversity hires,” as they currently make “diversity hires,” referring to the lack of political diversity on college campuses.
Legislators better not stop now. They need to pass laws to force the colleges to implement this. Otherwise the college libs will ignore it.
Love it!
All I have at SDSU now is liberal wacko profs. Some intellectual diversity would be nice.
You would be shocked at all the crazy liberal things my professors at USD say. And everyone is afraid to say anything because they just want their “B” and want to get out of there. Hope these people can fix this.
Crazy things like the latest climate change report due to human activity?
there should be as many conservative professors on campus as liberals. more, in fact, because south dakota is very conservative
We should abolish tenure too. Why do campus hippie profs deserve guaranteed jobs for life?
This exposes the intellectual dishonesty of liberals.
They extolled racial and cultural diversity under the guise of getting diverse perspectives. When faced with the evidence there is uniform perspective (their liberal perspective) they cry foul.
Scrap all concept of diversity and hire on merit.