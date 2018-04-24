Candidate for Mayor Jolene Loetscher twists opponents words when he says he wants to keep race positive

The full voicemail that Mayoral Candidate Paul TenHaken left for his opponent Jolene Loetscher seems to show a different story than she has been portraying to the media over the past few days.

KELO News has a transcription of the message, and contrary to a anti-TenHaken narrative they had in a previous story, the real story seems to be one where TenHaken expresses regret over the negative tone that his (supposed) friend Jolene was adopting in the Mayoral contest:

TenHaken says he’s been friends with Loetscher for 15 years and the phone call was not malicious in any form. “After the campaign started getting negative several months ago, I called and said listen we’re friends, let’s not do this the voters don’t want it, I have negative tools in my toolbox I could use but I’m not going to because that’s not the right thing to do, let’s not do this let’s stay above it,” TenHaken said. and… If you’d like to read the entire message, we’ve transcribed it for you below. “Hey Jo, Paul TenHaken calling um’ just was calling about the calling me out on social here um I was really hoping we weren’t going to go here with this sort of stuff, because I consider you a friend this is not even a story you know that I’m not invading people’s privacy. I was hired by a client to track down somebody who was libeling his family so I’m sorry that it’s gotten to this I obviously have these sorts of tools in my toolbox too but I’m choosing not to use them, ’cause I just don’t think a mayor’s race has to come to this, I’m a little disappointed to be honest with you but I understand that you want to do this, I’ll respond to your post here and post some comments um so just kind of bummed out wish we werent’ coming to this so um anyway I’ll see you later today at the debate.”

If Paul is guilty of anything, it’s probably being too trusting that people running for office will side with the angel on their shoulder.

