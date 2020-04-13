Candidates I just can’t get behind: Republican Kevin Quick for District 35 Senate

Welcome to a new series of posts I’m doing about candidates that I just can’t get behind. And the inaugural story is regarding a candidate that started out as kind of just “meh, I don’t know anything about them,” but as I looked it just got… well, pretty bad.

And in this instance, I’m talking about Kevin Quick, Republican Candidate for District 35 State Senate.

Nevermind he was the west river coordinator for one of the pot petitions on the ballot this year. While that might be reason enough to say no to him, there are flaws that go far, far deeper. And the deeper you get in the rabbit hole, the more you seem to find. So anyway, Kevin Quick for District 35 Senate.

Yes, the pot petition coordinator position is out there. Otherwise, the only other thing you generally see on the surface is that he owns a vape shop in Rapid City. So I started doing some basic digging.. And I tried to find out some basic voter registration information, but I hit a roadblock. Tried looking up his voter registration and voter history.. and there was nothing there. No voter registration appeared to exist prior to him being a candidate.

In fact, I had to go to the live data on the Secretary of State’s website to find him. He literally just appeared on voter rolls in the past month or two.

And I started digging further. Here’s where things kind of go Tiger King on us. A bit of a deeper web search brought up a picture Kevin might want to forget, From Mugshots.com dated about 2012:

Granted, it’s 7 or 8 years old, and they’re some fairly petty crimes, but typically candidates don’t end up with mugshots. But it led me down another path that I had to check… and I came up with things that are kind of hard to unsee. Given that it appears Kevin Quick has had some run-ins with John Law in at least one other state, I checked South Dakota. And here’s where it goes off the rails:

District 35 Senate Candidate Kevin Quick and his South Dakota Rap Sheet by Pat Powers on Scribd

Getting a bench warrant for failure to appear on an illegal lane change is kind of embarrassing. I mean he actually pled Nolo Contendre to a traffic violation (2020)?

And while that might have been embarrassing, being arrested for multiple counts of failure to pay sales tax in 2018 (and getting 2-days jail time for it) is worse. In addition to the fact that as a business owner, he used a taxpayer-paid public defender to get his bacon out of the fire.

If we’re going to continue to go down this path we have the 2017 felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance that Quick pled guilty to. And nevermind that 2017 arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that he pled down to “simple assault to put another in fear of bodily harm” when they rolled up all his charges together. (Again, taxpayer funded public defender)

Need another sharp turn? If you look at the UJS record search report…

Quick was granted suspended imposition of sentence for his felony drug conviction, and all the other charges on 3/25/20 (which resulted in him being sentenced to 4 years in the State Pen, which were suspended). And what happens after that?

If you go to the Secretary of State’s website, you can see when he filed his petitions for office:

Literally, on the heels of being given a suspended imposition of sentence for a number of bad acts, 5 days later, Quick files petitions to run for State Senate?

I’m noping out of this one. Drugs, assault, and not paying your taxes? Sorry, but District 35 Republican State Senate Candidate Kevin Quick is a candidate I just can’t get behind.