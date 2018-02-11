College Fix covers story on Campus free speech bill noting “lawmakers fed misleading info before rejecting”

From the College Fix comes a recap on the story on the demise of the first Campus Free Speech Bill, noting that legislators were fed misinformation before they voted against it:
Now a cohort of student government members from South Dakota State has alleged that the student testimony was “misleading.” Six South Dakota State student senate members claim the student resolution against the free speech bill was passed hastily, disregarding typical procedures and without sufficient campus input.
“The testimony and the resolution are in many ways misleading, and untrue because nearly no student organizations or students were consulted on this issue,” the senators stated in a letter, a copy of which was posted on the political website South Dakota War College.
and…
Ryan Sailors, another student senator who signed the letter, echoed similar sentiments.
“I personally would have liked to see the resolution being tabled and give us more time to meet with the student body and get more educated on the legislation,” he told The Fix via email.
In addition to the senators who have spoken out, the editorial board of the campus newspaper, The Collegian, also criticized how the resolution was handled. In an editorial published last week, the newspaper said a vote on the resolution should have been postponed.
They’ll get a chance to set things right via the Senate version of the measure, which is soon to be heard in Senate Education committee.
I sincerely hope there are meaningful repercussions for those who mislead the legislature.
Rhinos voting against Republican bills isn’t “mislead.” It is par for the course. We have seen this problem splashed across the headlines all over the country and the Board of Regents lying to the legislature is nothing new, neither is the making excuses for the fake Republicans voting with the Democrats on key Republican issues.