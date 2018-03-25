Congressional Candidate Neal Tapio attacks Senator Thune, fellow Republicans, on budget & Islamic terrorism.

From my mailbox, if State Senator Neal Tapio is trying to unite Republicans behind him to win the Congressional nomination, attacking Senator Thune on the budget and Republicans for not being as vocal as he is on Islamic Extremism might not be a successful strategy:

Tapio: Thune, Crooked GOP Establishment Cave on $1.3-Trillion, “Omni-BUST” Bill

(Wednesday, March 23, 2018) GOP Congressional Candidate, Neal Tapio today, blasted House and Senate Republican leadership, for pushing the bloated 2,232 page Omnibus spending bill totaling $1.3-trillion which maintains trillion dollar deficits and includes troubling provisions for expanded background checks for gun ownership, funding for Planned Parenthood, and most importantly, only trifling support for President Trump and the American people in their desire to build the southern border wall.

“It is hard for me to watch Senator Thune stand behind Mitch McConnell, in support of this Omnibust bill. And this is an Omni-Bust Bill in every respect.” Tapio said.

“I was one of 6,500 volunteers working on election day in 2004 when John Thune defeated Senator Tom Daschle, largely because Daschle’s leadership position made him lose touch with the people of South Dakota. I wonder how many of those volunteers are proudly watching as their three term U.S. Senator is part of leadership maintaining federal funding of abortion, opposing the border wall President Trump was mandated to build, and breaking the bank for the next generation already saddled with crushing debt.”

Tapio pledges his campaign will highlight how elected Republican officials fall into an establishment mindset that trades principled positions they use to get elected for leadership positions they use to gain and maintain power. Too often, party leadership prioritizes re-election and fundraising over the best interests of the country and the will of the people. In order to fight the establishment, Tapio explained how it is important to have strong patriots willing to take on the establishment in their own party.

“Make no mistake, the Omnibust bill is a failure of Republican leadership in Congress,” Tapio said.

“I know how difficult it is to stand up to members of your own party, but to watch as one of your own Senators becomes the entrenched Establishment that President Trump must continually battle is completely dispiriting.”

Over the last two years, Sen. Tapio has highlighted one of the largest components of the federal debt as the global war on Islamic terrorism and the excessive costs and dangers of refugee resettlement from war torn Islamic countries into our local communities.

“Efforts to identify the costs and dangers of resettlements from war torn Islamic countries has been repeatedly stonewalled by a dangerously uniformed Republican Senate, an establishment Republican Governor and politically connected insiders who financially profit from resettling refugees from dangerous and terror prone parts of the world like Somalia, thereby increasing the risk of violence and terrorism in our neighborhoods and communities.” Tapio said.

“The Republican Establishment in South Dakota is so afraid to tackle tough issues that they can’t even muster the courage to “support President Trump in his fight against radical Islamic Terrorism,” because they say the term “Islamic terrorism” is offensive.

“After watching the South Dakota Republican Establishment fail in a simple test to identify Islamic terrorism as the root cause of the global war in terror, it comes as no surprise that Senator Thune and the Republicans in Congress do not have the courage to make the tough choices to cut the size and scope of government.

Establishment politicians are simply controlled by fear—fear for their own reelection and fear of offending those that give them money.”

Tapio said the only way to fight the political establishment is to relentlessly shine the light of the truth on the shady underbelly of the political Establishment, their political cowardice and their political opportunism.

