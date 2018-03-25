Congressional Candidate Neal Tapio attacks Senator Thune, fellow Republicans, on budget & Islamic terrorism.

From my mailbox, if State Senator Neal Tapio is trying to unite Republicans behind him to win the Congressional nomination, attacking Senator Thune on the budget and Republicans for not being as vocal as he is on Islamic Extremism might not be a successful strategy:
Tapio: Thune, Crooked GOP Establishment Cave on $1.3-Trillion, “Omni-BUST” Bill
(Wednesday, March 23, 2018) GOP Congressional Candidate, Neal Tapio today, blasted House and Senate Republican leadership, for pushing the bloated 2,232 page Omnibus spending bill totaling $1.3-trillion which maintains trillion dollar deficits and includes troubling provisions for expanded background checks for gun ownership, funding for Planned Parenthood, and most importantly, only trifling support for President Trump and the American people in their desire to build the southern border wall.
“It is hard for me to watch Senator Thune stand behind Mitch McConnell, in support of this Omnibust bill. And this is an Omni-Bust Bill in every respect.” Tapio said.
“I was one of 6,500 volunteers working on election day in 2004 when John Thune defeated Senator Tom Daschle, largely because Daschle’s leadership position made him lose touch with the people of South Dakota. I wonder how many of those volunteers are proudly watching as their three term U.S. Senator is part of leadership maintaining federal funding of abortion, opposing the border wall President Trump was mandated to build, and breaking the bank for the next generation already saddled with crushing debt.”
Tapio pledges his campaign will highlight how elected Republican officials fall into an establishment mindset that trades principled positions they use to get elected for leadership positions they use to gain and maintain power. Too often, party leadership prioritizes re-election and fundraising over the best interests of the country and the will of the people. In order to fight the establishment, Tapio explained how it is important to have strong patriots willing to take on the establishment in their own party.
“Make no mistake, the Omnibust bill is a failure of Republican leadership in Congress,” Tapio said.
“I know how difficult it is to stand up to members of your own party, but to watch as one of your own Senators becomes the entrenched Establishment that President Trump must continually battle is completely dispiriting.”
Over the last two years, Sen. Tapio has highlighted one of the largest components of the federal debt as the global war on Islamic terrorism and the excessive costs and dangers of refugee resettlement from war torn Islamic countries into our local communities.
“Efforts to identify the costs and dangers of resettlements from war torn Islamic countries has been repeatedly stonewalled by a dangerously uniformed Republican Senate, an establishment Republican Governor and politically connected insiders who financially profit from resettling refugees from dangerous and terror prone parts of the world like Somalia, thereby increasing the risk of violence and terrorism in our neighborhoods and communities.” Tapio said.
“The Republican Establishment in South Dakota is so afraid to tackle tough issues that they can’t even muster the courage to “support President Trump in his fight against radical Islamic Terrorism,” because they say the term “Islamic terrorism” is offensive.
“After watching the South Dakota Republican Establishment fail in a simple test to identify Islamic terrorism as the root cause of the global war in terror, it comes as no surprise that Senator Thune and the Republicans in Congress do not have the courage to make the tough choices to cut the size and scope of government.
Establishment politicians are simply controlled by fear—fear for their own reelection and fear of offending those that give them money.”
Tapio said the only way to fight the political establishment is to relentlessly shine the light of the truth on the shady underbelly of the political Establishment, their political cowardice and their political opportunism.
Thoughts?
The Circus continues. One large bag of popcorn please with butter.
Didn’t Trump sign it? So isn’t he slamming Trump? I guess you see it all.
2,232 pages I thought he was referring to his press releases.
This is the reason Thune won’t run again. Tapio people are ready to burn it all down.
I hope Schoenbeck shortens the press releases coming out of Watertown to something concise and readable when he takes the Senate.
2,232 pages is way too long.
I like Thune but it was a bad bill. He needs to show some leadership to help ensure Dems dont get that kind of win in the future. He also voted for the big budget deal in February that preceded this bill. Chock full of Dem priorities.
Noem is the only delegation member who voted against both bills, even though she had provisions she authored included in each. She remembers what it means to be a conservative.
not to belabor the rise and fall of ted cruz, but he was permanently over as a maverick candidate the moment he was the gop establishment’s last hope to stop trump in 2016. his clear choice was to either be a maverick and pivot to trump, or betray everything he espoused until then by joining against trump. his naked desire to eliminate trump did him in as a national candidate when he could have saved himself by staying true to his course. this is simply tapio staying on course, and gambling on a deep widespread change in the voters which the Republican leadership doesn’t think has happened. we will see.
Thune has been a great disappointment. He plays the game well here in South Dakota, but is an entirely different person when he returns to the swamp. Thune’s been in DC too long; it’s time for him to go.
His boy Trump signed it, so what’s he complaining about?
It preserves the Hyde Amendment and increases defense spending and pay raises for the troops. Plus, they didn’t bend to anti-gun pressure. Got a start on border wall (Trump hasn’t even picked the design yet). Not all bad.
Trump needs to lead on the stuff he wants instead of flailing around like a ADHD 8-year-old from one day to the next.
Those are the reasons that Trump stated for signing it, building up our neglected armed forces and increasing their pay. I blame the Republican leaders in Congress for allowing the other crap in the bill and not standing up to the demands that ALL the Democrats wanted.
This is the reason he failed to pass a bill in a legislature that’s 83% Republican. It’s not just his policies. It’s that he also acts like a jerk.
Unite the party?
Like when Sen. Thune tried to unite the party around President Hillary Clinton by tweeting Candidate Donald J Trump should drop out of the race 3 weeks before the election?
Unite the party around Sen. Thune’s endorsed candidate for President, Sen. John McCain, who might actually have coordinated with the Clinton campaign, and rogue elements in the intelligence agencies to spread the now debunked “Russian dossier?”
Or how about uniting the Republican Party by continuously campaigning and fundraising for 8 years to repeal Obamacare, but not having an actual plan to repeal it?
Is it really uniting the party when you repeatedly say things to get elected, but never actually deliver?
Or how about when best friend, and Mr. Establishment Sen. McCain became the deciding vote against the repeal of Obamacare? Did we hear a critical word about dividing the party?
Or how about when Sen. McCain campaigned to “build the wall” in his last reelection campaign, but scoffs at the idea of funding the wall after he got elected? Nary a word.
Or how about when Sen. McCain called Tea Party groups (and Trump supporters) in Arizona, “wackobirds?” Any condemnation or criticism of those divisive words? Silence.
How could our sitting Senator not publicly criticize the colluding, war mongering and chief obstructionist to President Donald Trump, Sen. John McCain?
This silence can be only explained by the often repeated mantra by the Thune staff. It is important to “keep your powder dry.”
When, actually, is the time to wet your powder? If now isn’t the time, tell us when? After the deficit reaches $2 trillion per year? After socialism has completely taken over our country? After God has been completely wiped out of public life?
Many South Dakotans have known Sen. Thune since his first election to the US House. We like him. We believe he and his family are strong Christians. We think he has a good heart.
But we have also watched as the tangled Establishment relationships have clouded the judgment of good people so much that they fail to criticize Establishment warmongers like Sen. McCain and his collusion with Hillary Clinton. They fail to fight as if the future of the country depends on it. They fail to identify the current political system as the problem, not the solution. They fail to recognize that bipartisan collusion needs to be exposed. They fail to recognize that the American public woke up and recognized Sen. McConnell and Paul Ryan are the figureheads of the failed political system.
Someone needs to expose the truth as we see it. Someone needs to defend President Trump and recognize he is the only person capable of exposing and destroying the broken political system. Someone needs to have the back of a President who is doing amazing things that only he could have accomplished.
Someone needs to tell the people of South Dakota about the disdain our elected officials, and their professional staff, have for President Trump, that while these weak politicians or political wannabes might utter a supportive word in public, someone needs to explain how the professional political class and the professional lobbyist class has outright disdain for President Trump.
Someone needs to expose every politician that isn’t genuine. The people are ready for leaders to say exactly what they think and believe. The people are ready for leaders who will take tough stands and then stand and defend their positions. The people are looking for leaders that are willing to take a stand, not take a poll.
The people are ready for a leader who is willing to take tough issues head on, despite the petty criticism from unhinged lifelong political wannabes suffering from the shattered dreams of a failed decades-long pursuit to become governor, whose dreams were shattered so completely they have been reduced and replaced by lowbrow political trolling in the public comment section of a political blog, in the image of an unhinged societal dropout who trolls the internet in the shadows, pecking away at their crumb collector keyboard in a cluttered bedroom of their parents basement, while wearing tattered gravy stained Superman pajamas, all while becoming a public embarrassment for a lovely wife and family members, placing them in a position of having to continually defend the childlike manner of their husband or father.
Imagine being a candidate whose chief supporter focuses on petty issues when our country has very tough and complex issues we must tackle. Is it any wonder that a supporter who focuses on petty issues would support a candidate who speaks in platitudes and painfully avoids talking about specifics?
Meanwhile, our country is racking up $1 trillion deficits as far as the eye can see. The same people who aren’t offended by the broken promises to address the deficit, also think we can fight a global war on terror without actually identifying the root cause of terror as Islamic terrorism perpetrated by those that believe in the literal interpretation of the Koran, Hadith and the Sunnah. They fail to recognize the federal deficit, national debt and the war on Islamic terror are intricately linked.
Maybe the Republican Party needs to be woken up before it can be united. Maybe it is time to unite those Republicans who are tired of electing politicians who say one thing to get elected, and then defend and apologize for a system that completely fails to deliver on those promises.
While many have been discouraged by how Washington changes people, maybe it is possible to determine that a candidate won’t change once elected. Maybe a candidate, who has been engaged in the political arena for over 25 years would know an incredible number of people involved in politics in South Dakota over the last 25 years. Maybe, if those political insiders are truthful, they will tell you that one candidate has never shied away from standing up for what he believes, despite being unpopular or even damaging to his own career. Maybe they would say he has remained remarkably consistent in his defense of faith, family, freedom and free enterprise. They might even tell you that he has a long history of trying to unite the Republican Party around actual conservative principles of the Republican Party.
Finally, if you promised not to tell anyone, they might actually tell you that this one particular candidate is actually a very nice guy, that he is truthful, sincere and rooted in principle—always has been and always will be—and they are secretly rooting for him.
But don’t listen to me, I’m only a person who is handling some of his public relations.
Pay attention to him. He might just be the real deal.
Endless and endless rambling. Declaring that “I’m only a person who is handling some of his public relations.”
I don’t think that is ‘John Miller’ commenting I think it is Shad Olson.
John, Shad, Jim or Billie Bob, It doesn’t matter the name of the writer, but the arguments were all very true and spot on. Your comment contained no rebuttal, only ridicule. Good job!
I don’t think so. If Sen. Tapio was so interested in standing on principals, he would have “outed” LSS in legislative session 2017 when he had the chance and evidence against sitting director of LSS (who is involved with refugees and buses and Democraps running to Pierre anytime a legislator brings up ANYTHING stopping the money train} It appears honest, principaled Sen. Tapio is the same as all the others. It is about him and him only. Just our opinion.