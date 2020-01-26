Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

At the end of this month, the 62nd annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo will be taking place in Rapid City. An estimated 331,000 people from all over the country will descend on Western South Dakota, making it the second largest annual event in South Dakota.

It all started when members of the Rapid City Chamber Ag Committee hatched an idea to bring the rural lifestyle to the Rapid City community. They had the foresight to realize that as more and more people migrated to the bigger cities, the way of life in rural America could be lost, so they set forth a plan to preserve their Western heritage. Here we are sixty-two years later enjoying stock shows all over the state.

The first “winter show”, as it was called then, was small and showcased only three different breeds of cattle. Today it showcases some of the best cattle from almost every breed raised right here in South Dakota. The event continued to grow and evolve into what we know today, the Black Hills Stock Show. There is something for all to be found at this winter event including horse and livestock sales, over 300 vendors, entertainment, and art shows.

It’s also a great opportunity for kids like mine who weren’t raised on a ranch to experience some dirt on their boots and the smell of cattle stalls. And there’s ample opportunity for them to check out the petting zoo, practice their roping skills, or meet a rodeo clown.

To top off the festivities, a family from South Dakota produces several Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) rodeos including a night of extreme bull riding. The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is a way for hard working producers to take a breather and catch up with friends and family, as well as for locals to be exposed to the rural way of life. It’s something I look forward to every year.

Agriculture and the Western way of life is something I’m fighting to protect on the Agriculture Committee in Washington. Our cattle producers are some of the hardest working people I know, which is why I will continue to strongly support them in Congress. One, for example – the Farm and Ranch to School Act – provides schools and ranchers greater flexibility to serve local meat in the cafeteria.

Congress and the administration are hard at work to allow ranchers to do what’s best for their operation while being good stewards of the land. Working with Congress, we’ve repealed the Obama-era WOTUS land grab and replaced it with clear, predictable guidance. This week I attended the Sioux Falls Stock Show and I am eager to head to West River at the end of the month to visit with folks from across the state. I hope to see you there!