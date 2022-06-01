Dakota News Now: Ravnsborg not running for Attorney General at GOP Convention

Dakota News Now is reporting that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is noting that he is not planning to run for AG at the Republican Convention:

Ravnsborg did not respond to a request for comment on the matter. However, sources close to the matter tell Dakota News Now that since being impeached in the House, Ravnsborg has been telling Republican delegates and close confidants that he will not run for the office again in 2022, regardless of the outcome of the Senate impeachment trial later this month.

Read the entire story here.

I don’t think this comes as a surprise for anyone.

The whole situation is unfortunate, but it’s for the best that he make his intentions known. Hopefully this moves the matter closer to closure, especially with the Senate trial coming late this month.