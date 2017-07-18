Daugaard 5th most popular Governor in Nation

According to Politico’s Morning Consult, South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard is currently the fifth most popular governor in the nation, based on collected polling data.
That’s down slightly from his previous #1 status, but still, in these 50 states it’s not too shabby.
There has to be a reason why he ranks so high and these are among the most likely, IMHO.
1) The poll was given to people from other states who have no idea who he is or knowledge of his left leaning, progressive politics.
2) The poll was given to Democrats in SD who know exactly who he is and LOVE his left leaning, progressive politics.
3) The poll was given only to SD citizens under the age of 25 knowing that they had no clue about politics, but were anxious to participate in the poll hoping for their 15 minutes of fame.
In short, Daugaard may be the 5th most popular governor, but he certainly ranks much lower in terms of being a conservative and protecting the God given freedoms which South Dakotans deserve.
I don’t know about numbers 2 and 3, but I’m pretty sure they poll residents of the states, so number 1 on your list is probably not accurate.
I’m not sure how many 25 year olds would think they were going to be famous for taking a poll, so I don’t know that this holds water either.
The only one that may have some bearing is number 2, but this is not given in the blog post or on the underlying article that I could see.
Given all that, I am not as impressed with Daugaard as I was; he has sold a lot of conservative ideals down the river for whatever reason. I do hope we get a stronger conservative next time down the road, but it could always be worse-look at the bullet we dodged nationally (metaphorically speaking for those of you liberals who find the phrase threatening or offensive) with Hillary’s loss last November.
Don’t know whose poll this is, but Matt Mead is Governor of Wyoming, not Montana.
Yeah, I thought Montana had a Dem governor, and the name Mead didn’t ring a bell. That doesn’t say much for the accuracy.
Thomas, I understand some people don’t like to Governor, but these polls are consistent with every poll that comes out in this state regarding the Governor and it is consistent with election results. The Governor has a high approval rating in this state. Period. The numbers don’t lie.
Come on, he won by the biggest margin in state history. https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/govbeat/wp/2014/12/16/south-dakota-gov-daugaard-won-by-the-biggest-margin-in-state-history/?utm_term=.71fb75e5e1a9
…..and then passed 2 tax increases and veto’d constitutional carry and the veto’d the transgender bill…
Where are the conservative policies in the second term?
… he won by the biggest margin in state history.
Against who? How long ago? He has not kept with the conservative ideals of South Dakota since his most recent election. I’m disappointed.
So in other words, given Trump’s lack of popularity, Trump should probably resign, huh? Especially, when you consider, that soon we will walk into the Labor Day break without a single piece of major legislation having been passed by the Republican controlled government in Washington….