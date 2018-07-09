Dem AG candidate Seiler sponsors Pierre LGBT pride festival, brags about stopping law to prevent boys from using women locker rooms.

Not a story you read every day in South Dakota. But today’s Capital Journal leaves little doubt that there’s a definite difference between the AG candidates.

Democrat AG Candidate Randy Seiler is joining Dem party leaders in pandering to the hard left, and was bragging about his efforts at stopping the proposed law to prevent boys from using women locker rooms:

In his remarks, Seiler described his role in Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s veto of a “bathroom bill” in 2016. The bill said that school restrooms and locker rooms “shall be designated for and used only by students of the same biological sex.” Daugaard’s veto message was widely reported with a couple of points Daugaard had made to explain his veto – that the bill addressed no pressing issue and such matters were best left local authorities.

and..

The reason for that part of the veto message, Seiler told festival attendees on Saturday, was the effort he made as U.S. Attorney for the district of South Dakota at the time. He had done the research to determine that the bathroom bill was unconstitutional, and he had told Gov. Daugaard that his office was prepared to bring legal action against the state if the bill were signed into law. Seiler said he’d told the governor that he’d be “buying a federal lawsuit” if he signed the bill.

Read that here.

The story also notes that the Seiler for AG campaign was a sponsor of the festival:

The event featured remarks from a couple of Democratic Party nominees for statewide office who’ll appear on the November ballot – Michelle Lavallee, who’s Billie Sutton’s running mate as he seeks the governorship; and attorney general candidate Randy Seiler. Seiler’s campaign was one of the sponsors of the event.

And…

The highlight of Pierre’s inaugural Pride Festival were two drag queen shows, which were performed by Pierre resident Kelly Turner, along with Martina Shakers and her drag queen family from Sioux City, Iowa – Giselle Jacobs, Alessandra Jacobs, Devin Shakers, Satine Kennedy, Georgia Rose Shakers.

Read that in the same article.

To each their own, but I’ve got to say that I’m not sure how all of this is going to play among the church-going folk in South Dakota who believe that boys should not be showering with girls. It also says nothing about how Seiler would defend a locker-room law if it was passed by the legislature and signed by Governor Noem.

If anything, it gives the impression that Seiler is campaigning to be a liberal social activist attorney general, the kind who will be suing the president for every action he takes against the liberal agenda, such as suing on immigration, or suing oil companies over ‘global warming.’

The campaign is just starting. Stay tuned

