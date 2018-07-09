Dem AG candidate Seiler sponsors Pierre LGBT pride festival, brags about stopping law to prevent boys from using women locker rooms.

Not a story you read every day in South Dakota. But today’s Capital Journal leaves little doubt that there’s a definite difference between the AG candidates.
Democrat AG Candidate Randy Seiler is joining Dem party leaders in pandering to the hard left, and was bragging about his efforts at stopping the proposed law to prevent boys from using women locker rooms:
In his remarks, Seiler described his role in Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s veto of a “bathroom bill” in 2016. The bill said that school restrooms and locker rooms “shall be designated for and used only by students of the same biological sex.” Daugaard’s veto message was widely reported with a couple of points Daugaard had made to explain his veto – that the bill addressed no pressing issue and such matters were best left local authorities.
The reason for that part of the veto message, Seiler told festival attendees on Saturday, was the effort he made as U.S. Attorney for the district of South Dakota at the time. He had done the research to determine that the bathroom bill was unconstitutional, and he had told Gov. Daugaard that his office was prepared to bring legal action against the state if the bill were signed into law. Seiler said he’d told the governor that he’d be “buying a federal lawsuit” if he signed the bill.
The story also notes that the Seiler for AG campaign was a sponsor of the festival:
The event featured remarks from a couple of Democratic Party nominees for statewide office who’ll appear on the November ballot – Michelle Lavallee, who’s Billie Sutton’s running mate as he seeks the governorship; and attorney general candidate Randy Seiler. Seiler’s campaign was one of the sponsors of the event.
The highlight of Pierre’s inaugural Pride Festival were two drag queen shows, which were performed by Pierre resident Kelly Turner, along with Martina Shakers and her drag queen family from Sioux City, Iowa – Giselle Jacobs, Alessandra Jacobs, Devin Shakers, Satine Kennedy, Georgia Rose Shakers.
To each their own, but I’ve got to say that I’m not sure how all of this is going to play among the church-going folk in South Dakota who believe that boys should not be showering with girls. It also says nothing about how Seiler would defend a locker-room law if it was passed by the legislature and signed by Governor Noem.
If anything, it gives the impression that Seiler is campaigning to be a liberal social activist attorney general, the kind who will be suing the president for every action he takes against the liberal agenda, such as suing on immigration, or suing oil companies over ‘global warming.’
Along with Seilers anti-death penalty stance; pro-abortion stances; public statements he wants to restrict gun ownership and have red flag laws …this guys a liberal activist…no thanks….he may have experience but he also has Poor judgment
If voters elect Mr. Seiler, he’ll squander precious state resources filing lawsuits against our chief executives, both in Washington and in Pierre. When I ask Democrats if Seiler will sue the administration, Dems EXPLICITY AGREE that he WILL. Indeed, they cheer it. I assure you it’s no illusory concern. Other Dem AGs are engaged in the practice already. Look no further than Maryland, where the Dem AG ignores his state’s skyrocketing murder rate, preferring to instigate suit after suit to undermine the President.
If you oppose Trump’s policies, vote against him. That’s your right as a citizen. If you want “45” impeached, vote for congressional Dems. Maxine Waters has promised impeachment. Bjorkman agrees. But the good man we elect SD’s Attorney General must focus his attention on local issues, specifically DRUG CRIME.
Meth is a plague and opioids a scourge. We need boots on the ground. We need our AG reinforcing police efforts. Forget Washington. Keep your focus here. Defend South Dakota. Our troopers require logistical support. Help our valiant Sheriffs identify & lock up the invading, drug-fueled army. Jail the narco-gangster insurgents who infect our state like a virus. Do I agree with those calling MS-13 “animals?” No, because that’s an insult to animals. MS13 deserves far worse. They murder. They torture. They rape. Unless you want your week ruined, do not Google the atrocities these monsters & pimps commit against our vulnerable women and children. The problem is here: in our schools, in our parks, in our alleys and playgrounds. Let DC politicians bicker and squabble. Keep South Dakota Safe.
ZOMG, HE SUPPORTS GAY PEOPLE!!?!?!?! Why is this being reported as though it is a bad thing? Consenting adults can do as they please without the government interfering.
He supports a guy going into the same bathroom as my 9 year old daughter, that is the problem as presented in this post. I don’t support putting my daughter’s privacy and innocence at risk, no matter what you believe.
The article brought up two points: the bathroom bill and his *gasp* support of an LGBT parade WHICH EVEN HAD DRAG QUEENS. Who cares about the second? And if it is not an issue, why was it brought up?
Fitzgerald will enter now.
Fitzgerald lost stop being sore loser
He came in third, so I don’t find this to be too likely, and if Seiler keeps up his hard-left idiocy he will be shellacked in the election as opposed to just being beaten badly in the election.
Fitzgerald came in last place, please Mary stop campaigning for him.
Its over.
“To each their own” kind of seems like the antithesis of this blog and perhaps conservatism in general.
Ah, the liberal call for tolerance in the face of absolutely anything a liberal wants, but very little tolerance for those who think differently than they do about things. Typical of a left-winger which is why I and many on this blog don’t listen to your “arguments” for tolerance.
I think it’s evidence Seiler has no expectation of winning, so issues he wants to highlight will be brought forward during the campaign.
Anybody who thinks this agenda is going to fly in SD has a few screws loose. It doesn’t matter what us political junkies believe about LGBT rights and privileges.
This reminds me of a conversation I had with a woman who doesn’t waste her time with politics, who said same-sex marriage is “the stupidest thing I ever heard of! It’s stupid!”
I pointed out, to no avail, that stupidity isn’t a crime. Stupid is stupid, and she’s not going to vote for stupid. She doesn’t care about morality, religion, law, tolerance or politics, she cares about stupidity, and she’s not going to support it.
How do you counter a belief that your position is stupid?
I have tolerance for other beliefs, as long as they are not harming others. Anti LGBT is actively harming others so I have no tolerance for that.
Repubs might catch the gay bug. They are scared of anything different.