Democrat running for Congress “to remind people that Democrats do exist”

Democrats have a second person running for Congress after Whitney Raver put up her website this week. Brian Wirth of Dell Rapids has also decided to throw his hat in the ring.

And why is he running? According to his press release in the Argus”

Wirth said he decided to seek election to the U.S. House next year because there aren’t a lot of Democrats in South Dakota available to run for office. “We need to remind people that Democrats do exist in this state,” he said.

Well. Good luck with that. Lucky for him that Ellee Spawn already captured the title for “Worst Candidate Ever.”