Democrats are clucking about a chicken dinner featuring both Tim Johnson and Tom Daschle raising money for Democrat Legislative Candidates.. except it sounds a lot less star studded than the announcement makes it out to be.
On Tuesday night, they will try to help do so again. The former senators are scheduled to speak at the JFK Dinner, sponsored by the Democratic Forum of Sioux Falls.
and..
He said Daschle will speak live via Zoom while Johnson and his wife Barb will speak online from their home in Sioux Falls.
An in-person dinner will be held at 1737 S. Cleveland Ave. for up to 40 persons, with chicken from The Keg served. The cost is $50. People also can watch on Zoom for $35.
So, they’re not really speaking AT the dinner.. they’re piping them both in via zoom.
And looking at the address on Cleveland Ave, up to 40 people are going to pay $50 a head to eat take-out chicken on folding tables in what used to be the Tim Bjorkman for Congress office.
And for $35 you can zoom in and watch all this take place.
I’ve gone to rubber chicken political events for years. And this one sounds like more of a turkey.
3 thoughts on “Dems clucking about fundraiser with Tom Daschle & Tim Johnson. Except they’re phoning it in, and it sounds like a turkey.”
So for 2 former US Senators they will raise $2000 prior to any costs for the event….
Besides trying to get some media attention this doesn’t sound like a big deal.
Who would want to hear from Daschle or Johnson anyway? A couple of left-wing, irrelevant Socialists who have been out of the spotlight for years. How did those two ever get elected in South Dakota anyway? We certainly could have done better.
So are they going to try to tout the gains made by ole’ Joe Biden in his efforts to ruin the country? What are these two going to point to as positive things done by this administration? Inflation? Selling out to Russia and China? Total failure in the maintaining of a meaningful border? More debt for our kids and grandkids to pay back in the name of buying votes for the left? Yeah, all great things.
I wouldn’t walk across the street to eat a free dinner at which they were speaking.
Set your sights low and you will still not hit them is maxim I heard a long time ago.