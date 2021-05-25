Dems clucking about fundraiser with Tom Daschle & Tim Johnson. Except they’re phoning it in, and it sounds like a turkey.

Democrats are clucking about a chicken dinner featuring both Tim Johnson and Tom Daschle raising money for Democrat Legislative Candidates.. except it sounds a lot less star studded than the announcement makes it out to be.

On Tuesday night, they will try to help do so again. The former senators are scheduled to speak at the JFK Dinner, sponsored by the Democratic Forum of Sioux Falls. and.. He said Daschle will speak live via Zoom while Johnson and his wife Barb will speak online from their home in Sioux Falls. An in-person dinner will be held at 1737 S. Cleveland Ave. for up to 40 persons, with chicken from The Keg served. The cost is $50. People also can watch on Zoom for $35.

Read it here.

So, they’re not really speaking AT the dinner.. they’re piping them both in via zoom.

And looking at the address on Cleveland Ave, up to 40 people are going to pay $50 a head to eat take-out chicken on folding tables in what used to be the Tim Bjorkman for Congress office.

And for $35 you can zoom in and watch all this take place.

I’ve gone to rubber chicken political events for years. And this one sounds like more of a turkey.