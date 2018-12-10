Did someone forget to get their campaign finance reports in?

From the Secretary of State’s Office comes the list of people who nearly two months after the deadline that the Secretary say have yet to file their campaign finance report.

Included on the list are the Ballot Question Committee for pot promoters New Approach South Dakota, as well as the committee for a long dormant political campaign from it’s leader Melissa Mentele.

Both extremes of the political spectrum are represented, with the far end of the left coming from Bernie Sanders endorsed Clara Hart, who apparently isn’t big on timely reports, and representative of the extreme right Shad Olson, who is treasurer for Political Action Committee ‘Bright Future,’ which the SOS has also given a tardy slip to.

Two of the more notable names on the list are perennial failed candidate Lora Hubbel, and the chairwoman of the South Dakota Democrat Party herself, Ann Tornberg.

Here’s the list as it stands this morning:

Committee Name Committee Type Ending Balance Treasurer First Name Treasurer Last name Ann Tornberg For District 16 Legislative Committee $34.77 Ann Tornberg Beadle County Republican Women County Political Party $1,506.83 Ardyce Jensen Bootz for House Comittee Legislative Committee $0.00 Nicole Bootz Bright Future Statewide Political Action Committee (PAC) $0.00 Shad Olson Dewey County Democrats County Political Party $0.00 Michelle DuBray Douglas County Republican Party County Political Party $120.23 Rex Winter Ericks For SD House Legislative Committee $207.37 Garry Denker Friends of Melissa Mentele Legislative Committee $55.00 Melissa Mentele Friends of Tammy Basel Legislative Committee $2,993.59 Joseph Urbaniak Friends of Zachary Kovach Legislative Committee $0.00 Alexis Dooley Hamlin County Republicans County Political Party $2,233.74 Stephanie Sauder Hanson for House Legislative Committee $508.87 Michael Hanson Hart for House Legislative Committee $19,402.67 Clara Hart Hubbel Campaign Legislative Committee $21.60 Lora Hubbel Koch for SD Legislative Committee $0.00 John Koch Leary for Legislature Legislative Committee $0.00 Mary Leary Matt Rosdahl for South Dakota House of Representatives – District 4 Legislative Committee $41.60 Matt Rosdahl Midwest Action PAC Statewide Political Action Committee (PAC) $0.00 Zachary Nistler Miner County Democrats County Political Party $0.00 Mary Leary New Approach South Dakota-Medical Cannabis Statewide Ballot Question Committee $191.89 Melissa Mentele Renville for SD Legislative Committee $0.00 Allison Renville Silvis for Senate Legislative Committee $0.00 Alanna Silvis South Dakota Young Democrats Auxiliary Party Committee $0.00 Zachary Anderson Troy Lunderman for district 26A State Representative Legislative Committee $0.00 Troy Lunderman

