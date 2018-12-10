Did someone forget to get their campaign finance reports in?

From the Secretary of State’s Office comes the list of people who nearly two months after the deadline that the Secretary say have yet to file their campaign finance report.
Included on the list are the Ballot Question Committee for pot promoters New Approach South Dakota, as well as the committee for a long dormant political campaign from it’s leader Melissa Mentele.
Both extremes of the political spectrum are represented, with the far end of the left coming from Bernie Sanders endorsed Clara Hart, who apparently isn’t big on timely reports, and representative of the extreme right Shad Olson, who is treasurer for Political Action Committee ‘Bright Future,’ which the SOS has also given a tardy slip to.
Two of the more notable names on the list are perennial failed candidate Lora Hubbel, and the chairwoman of the South Dakota Democrat Party herself, Ann Tornberg.
Here’s the list as it stands this morning:
|Committee Name
|Committee Type
|Ending Balance
|Treasurer First Name
|Treasurer Last name
|Ann Tornberg For District 16
|Legislative Committee
|$34.77
|Ann
|Tornberg
|Beadle County Republican Women
|County Political Party
|$1,506.83
|Ardyce
|Jensen
|Bootz for House Comittee
|Legislative Committee
|$0.00
|Nicole
|Bootz
|Bright Future
|Statewide Political Action Committee (PAC)
|$0.00
|Shad
|Olson
|Dewey County Democrats
|County Political Party
|$0.00
|Michelle
|DuBray
|Douglas County Republican Party
|County Political Party
|$120.23
|Rex
|Winter
|Ericks For SD House
|Legislative Committee
|$207.37
|Garry
|Denker
|Friends of Melissa Mentele
|Legislative Committee
|$55.00
|Melissa
|Mentele
|Friends of Tammy Basel
|Legislative Committee
|$2,993.59
|Joseph
|Urbaniak
|Friends of Zachary Kovach
|Legislative Committee
|$0.00
|Alexis
|Dooley
|Hamlin County Republicans
|County Political Party
|$2,233.74
|Stephanie
|Sauder
|Hanson for House
|Legislative Committee
|$508.87
|Michael
|Hanson
|Hart for House
|Legislative Committee
|$19,402.67
|Clara
|Hart
|Hubbel Campaign
|Legislative Committee
|$21.60
|Lora
|Hubbel
|Koch for SD
|Legislative Committee
|$0.00
|John
|Koch
|Leary for Legislature
|Legislative Committee
|$0.00
|Mary
|Leary
|Matt Rosdahl for South Dakota House of Representatives – District 4
|Legislative Committee
|$41.60
|Matt
|Rosdahl
|Midwest Action PAC
|Statewide Political Action Committee (PAC)
|$0.00
|Zachary
|Nistler
|Miner County Democrats
|County Political Party
|$0.00
|Mary
|Leary
|New Approach South Dakota-Medical Cannabis
|Statewide Ballot Question Committee
|$191.89
|Melissa
|Mentele
|Renville for SD
|Legislative Committee
|$0.00
|Allison
|Renville
|Silvis for Senate
|Legislative Committee
|$0.00
|Alanna
|Silvis
|South Dakota Young Democrats
|Auxiliary Party Committee
|$0.00
|Zachary
|Anderson
|Troy Lunderman for district 26A State Representative
|Legislative Committee
|$0.00
|Troy
|Lunderman
It’s always something with the pot pushers. hahaha
Apparently, there is no teeth to the requirement – the guy listed as running for House from District 4, Matt Rosdahl, ran in the 2016 election.