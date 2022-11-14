(h/t to State Rep. Scott Odenbach)
If an SDSU club was advertising that they were hosting strippers at the SDSU Student Union, and telling people to “bring $1 and $5 bills to tip if you choose” to the stripper event, or encouraging children to attend, I don’t imagine it would be very well received by the SDSU administration, nor considered kid-friendly by the community at large. So, someone explain to me why a drag show would get a pass for the exact same thing.
According to the SDSU Event Calendar:
If you’re into this sort of thing, that’s kind of your own business. But when someone is enticing you to stuff a single or five-dollar bill in an article of their clothing, it’s not something that most of us would consider a “kid-friendly” event, or a “bring your whole family” event, as much as adult entertainment. And last I knew, I didn’t think SDSU hosted adult entertainment on campus, whether it be strippers or a drag show.
If they want to hold a pride event on campus, and tells people so inclined to bring their kids, who cares? But when they start pulling adult entertainment into the mix, and tell people to bring their dollar bills, someone hasn’t given it a lot of thought, and is bumping up against (and probably grinding on as well) what a lot of people would not consider appropriate for a campus activity.
6 thoughts on “Drag show at SDSU calling itself kid friendly while encouraging $1 and $5 tips. That doesn’t sound very kid friendly.”
New bills need to come out of the next legislative sessions sending these people to where they’re appreciated!
They have shown drag performances on tv and in the movies for over fifty years. Flip Wilson. Robin Williams. John Travolta.
Kids can see thousands of murders on television and nobody gets excited… but whooah… that dude is in a dress and has long hair too!
Murder is OK to watch but drag shows… OMG… the country is coming apart!
Relax people.
It is less the dress and more that they’re encouraging them to stick money in their clothes, and calling it kid friendly.
How do you say you’re a senior citizen without saying you’re a senior citizen?
Invoke Flip Wilson.
the kid-friendly thing is a head-scratcher.
i imagine it means g-rated show tunes.