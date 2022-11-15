From Twitter:
New — Kristi Noem has been fielding calls from top RNC donors urging her to run for RNC chair while remaining South Dakota gov. Noem spox would neither confirm nor deny the effort to draft her.
She’s been in touch w Trump since handily winning re-election last Tuesday.
— Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) November 14, 2022
If it would be true, I wouldn’t be surprised that there are those who would like her to serve as National GOP Chair, as Kristi would do a great job in energizing the Republican base. But for now, talk is talk.
5 thoughts on “CNN reporter claiming Governor Kristi Noem being courted to run for National GOP Chair”
Please take it and go away
Sounds like a grift effort by Corey Lewandoski to me. If she has these “top” donors calling her why does she have less money than thune?
When reporting on Republican women, the Democrats are always criticizing them for being ambitious, as ambition is the worst thing they can accuse a woman of. You never hear anybody slam a man for being ambitious..
Nobody expects more than about a year of work for SD out of her for the next four years anyway, do they?
at times like this i enjoy recalling that when he was governor, mike rounds of south dakota was prevailed upon to head up things like the western governors association and the like. a thing like that would make more sense i would think, if the governor is looking for productive extra-curriculars.