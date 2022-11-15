CNN reporter claiming Governor Kristi Noem being courted to run for National GOP Chair

@SoDakCampaigns

From Twitter:

If it would be true, I wouldn’t be surprised that there are those who would like her to serve as National GOP Chair, as Kristi would do a great job in energizing the Republican base. But for now, talk is talk.

5 thoughts on “CNN reporter claiming Governor Kristi Noem being courted to run for National GOP Chair”

  2. Sounds like a grift effort by Corey Lewandoski to me. If she has these “top” donors calling her why does she have less money than thune?

  3. When reporting on Republican women, the Democrats are always criticizing them for being ambitious, as ambition is the worst thing they can accuse a woman of. You never hear anybody slam a man for being ambitious..

  5. at times like this i enjoy recalling that when he was governor, mike rounds of south dakota was prevailed upon to head up things like the western governors association and the like. a thing like that would make more sense i would think, if the governor is looking for productive extra-curriculars.

