Release: Attorney General-Elect Marty Jackley selects Dan Saterlee as Director of the Division of Criminal Investigation

Attorney General-Elect Marty Jackley selects Dan Saterlee as Director of the Division of Criminal Investigation

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General-Elect Marty Jackley announced Monday that he has selected Dan Saterlee to lead the Division of Criminal Investigation. Saterlee previously served the DCI as Administrative Assistant Director and Field Operations Assistant Director. Saterlee is currently the Coordinator for the South Dakota Fusion Center, the agency that compiles, analyzes and disseminates criminal intelligence to support terrorism prevention and the investigation of criminal activity.

“Dan Saterlee’s diverse experience in law enforcement, corrections, and the military has prepared him to lead the DCI as our new Director. The DCI has a rich history of earning the public’s trust by working directly with local law enforcement across our state to solve crime and to keep our communities safe, and we are committed to building upon this earned reputation,” said Attorney General-Elect Jackley.

“I would like thank Attorney General-Elect Jackley and the selection committee for this great opportunity,” Saterlee said. “I look forward to working with the staff at DCI and law enforcement agencies across the state.”

Saterlee, a South Dakota State University graduate and former Corrections Officer and Army Reserve Master Sergeant, will assume his new role during the transition. He will succeed Interim Director Chad Mosteller who will return to his position as Assistant Director.

“I want to thank Chad for stepping up as Interim Director,” said Attorney General Mark Vargo, who was appointed to his post in August by Gov. Kristi Noem and will resume his duties as Pennington County State’s Attorney when Jackley is sworn in on January 7, 2023. “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in guiding the DCI and look forward to continue working together through the inauguration.”

Jackley was elected Attorney General on November 8. He previously served as United States Attorney and three terms as Attorney General.

–30–