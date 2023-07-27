DSU President Moderates AI Briefing for All Senators Hosted by Rounds and AI Working Group

Just wrapped up our third all-senators briefing on artificial intelligence. Great to have @josegriffiths from @DakotaState there to moderate the panel! pic.twitter.com/lnO5bjoXzE — Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) July 26, 2023

WASHINGTON – Dakota State University (DSU) President Dr. José-Marie Griffiths moderated a briefing on artificial intelligence (AI) for members of the United States Senate on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The briefing was the third bipartisan education session hosted by the Senate’s AI working group led by Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.). Griffiths was invited by Rounds to moderate the briefing.

“Dakota State University and Dr. José-Marie Griffiths are nationally recognized as leaders in the cybersecurity and artificial intelligence fields,” said Rounds. “I am grateful President Griffiths was able to share her insights on artificial intelligence with my colleagues in the United States Senate. The goal of the working group is to unite the Senate in a bipartisan way to address the challenges and opportunities posed by AI. This briefing was a positive step in the right direction and I appreciate President Griffiths’ participation in this panel.”

“With so many questions about where AI is heading and how it will change the world, it is important that our leaders and policymakers understand AI technology,” said Griffiths. “I am pleased to have taken part in this process by moderating this all-Senate briefing, to help explain the challenges and capabilities of AI.”

For many years, Rounds has been involved in promoting the work done by students at DSU which is consistently recognized for their three Centers of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense, Research and Cyber Operations. There are only ten institutions in the United States that have all three of these designations. The Senate’s FY 2024 NDAA contains language which helps further the working relationship between the Department of Defense and institutions like DSU. In June, Rounds helped finalize an Educational Partnership Agreement between DSU and ArmyCyber.

For additional video of President Griffiths discussing today’s hearing click HERE.

###