Dusty Johnson, 83 House Republicans to introduce the Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Preservation Act

Scalise Joins Republican Colleagues in Introducing Legislation to Authorize Construction and Operation of the Keystone XL Pipeline

WASHINGTON, D.C.—House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Congressman Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) and 83 House Republicans to introduce the Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Preservation Act. This legislation authorizes the construction and operation of the Keystone XL Pipeline and declares that a Presidential permit is not required. This legislation follows President Biden’s decision to rescind the border crossing permit.

“President Biden has initiated an all-out assault on American jobs, starting with his day-one decision to cancel the Keystone Pipeline. President Biden had a choice of whether he would support our recent progress toward American energy independence, lower household energy costs, and the creation of well-paying American jobs, and instead he sold out those hard-working families to appease the most radical left base of his party. Unfortunately, he chose to fire thousands of union workers, turn his back on our Canadian allies, and make our country more reliant on energy from countries that don’t like us, like Russia and OPEC nations. The truth is that energy made and moved in America creates good jobs, lowers the cost of gas and electricity for families, and advances American interests on the world stage. By revoking the Keystone XL pipeline permit, President Biden has chosen the opposite path, harming hard-working families, and placing American energy security at risk, while forcing us to be reliant upon countries who emit more carbon to produce the same energy, thus increasing global carbon emissions while crushing thousands of good American jobs. I’m proud to co-sponsor this legislation that reverses this radical, job-crushing unilateral action, and instead stands up for American jobs and energy security.” – Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.)

“President Biden’s decision to stop construction of the Keystone Pipeline is catastrophic for American workers and families. Its impact on global climate change is negligible, but its consequences for workers, families, and energy independence are decidedly negative. Already, it has killed thousands of good, union jobs, and it could lead to higher energy costs for families and increase our dependence on dirtier Russian energy. At a time when households are already struggling, our immediate priorities are to protect American jobs and promote affordable energy, especially natural gas. What’s more, if we are actually serious about addressing climate change, we need smart solutions that provide cleaner energy at affordable prices through innovation, research, and technology. Eliminating the Keystone Pipeline will make both those objectives more difficult to achieve. Instead of eliminating it, we should embrace it. I’m proud to be an original cosponsor of this legislation because it defends American workers and promotes a serious pathway to cleaner energy.”– Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

“The Keystone XL Pipeline is expected to provide approximately 11,000 jobs and up to 60,000 indirect and supporting jobs, generate tax revenue, decrease our reliance on foreign energy, and strengthen American national security and energy independence. President Biden’s decision to revoke the Keystone XL Pipeline permit is an attack on the way of life for thousands of people who rely on energy production to feed their families. The Keystone XL Pipeline would transport safe and reliable energy across our Nation, providing thousands of American jobs in the process and increasing our national security. We must do everything we can to see this terrible decision reversed and fight for energy policies that help move North Dakota and our Nation forward.” – Congressman Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.)

“The Keystone XL Pipeline is crucial not just for our energy industry and our economy, but for our national security interests as well. It’s devastating that President Biden would cancel the continued construction of this pipeline, which will destroy thousands of jobs, increase energy costs, and make our nation more dependent on our adversaries for important resources that we need. As our economy rebounds, we need to be doing everything possible to create quality jobs for families, while reducing the burdens they face when it comes to the cost of energy. Continuing the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline is an important way for us to do that. I applaud Reps. Armstrong and Johnson for leading the way in introducing this bill, and I encourage all members of Congress – including Democrats – who support good-paying union jobs, lower energy costs, and efforts to allow the United States to maintain our energy independence to support this legislation so that construction of this pipeline can continue.” – Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)

“Millions of Americans continue to struggle due to the economic hardship brought on by COVID-19. The last thing this country needs are unilateral mandates and directives that eliminate jobs in the name of politics, like President Biden’s decision to revoke the Keystone XL pipeline permit. This pie-in-the-sky approach has already failed to address climate change risks in states like California and cedes control of America’s energy future to China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia. We need realistic, all-of-the-above energy solutions that solve the same problems without hampe

ring our economy and energy independence. Thanks to Congressman Armstrong’s leadership, our bill will not only save the energy and construction jobs that President Biden cast aside on his first day in office, but also protect U.S. national security, keep energy costs low, and promote American-led energy innovation.” – Republican Leader of the Energy and Commerce Committee Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.)

“For years Keystone XL played by the rules and met its burden of proof, earning dozens of local, state, and federal permits. The rule of law shouldn’t be destroyed with the swipe of the President’s pen. Rep. Armstrong’s bill reforms this system and would save American jobs along the way.” – Congressman Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.)