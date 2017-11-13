Dusty Johnson Meet & Greet in Rapid City on Wednesday Posted on November 13, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply In case your travels find you in Rapid City on Wednesday, GOP Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson is having a meet & greet from 5-7 at the Alex Johnson. Flyer below: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related