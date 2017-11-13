Dusty Johnson Meet & Greet in Rapid City on Wednesday

In case your travels find you in Rapid City on Wednesday, GOP Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson is having a meet & greet from 5-7 at the Alex Johnson. Flyer below:

