Egomaniacal Huether hurt because opponent… *sniff* campaigned against him.

Part two of Stu Whitney’s gag-fest on Sioux Falls Mayor and former Democrat Mike Huether ran in the Argus today, and it seems that moreso than the “Part 1” article on Huether, it demonstrated the “over the top ego” possessed by Huether:

He still hasn’t forgotten how Jamison attacked his ethics and credibility during the 2014 campaign by pointing to real estate investments held in office by Huether and his wife, Cindy, and questioning whether such interests impacted tax incentive decisions. No wrongdoing was established and Huether went on to win with 55 percent of the vote. But he felt unjustly robbed of a landslide victory that would have more forcefully validated the successes of his first term. And… “In my re-election campaign, our numbers were really positive, but what happens at the end of races is that sometimes people throw out everything to try to reverse that. The strategy in this case was that even if (Jamison) wasn’t going to be successful, he would make sure that Mike and Cindy Huether never got a chance to do this again. He decided to make it personal, and you can’t find a way to make it more personal than going after someone’s family.” Jamison views that election differently. In his mind, Huether’s vote margin of 18,749 to 15,153 underscored the mayor’s limited appeal if he aspires to higher office once he leaves City Hall.

In a campaign, a political opponent questioned whether real estate investments that the Mayor and his wife might have flavored his decision making in office? Oh my – perish the thought. Greg Jamison must have not gotten Huether’s directive to run on the unicorns and rainbows platform.

It was a campaign, and in any campaign, that territory would be fair game.

In the past, Huether has demonstrated that his ego can’t take humorous photos of him. If Mike Huether isn’t up to responding to those kinds of questions, and can’t even take light humor, he’s going to find the campaign for whatever office he runs for to be a long and very painful race.

