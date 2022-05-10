Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol on May 21 in Honor of Two Former Legislators

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, May 21, in honor of former State Senator Carrol “Red” Allen and former State Senator Marguerite Kleven.

Red Allen served in the South Dakota State Senate from 1979 until 1984 and from 1987 until 1992. He ran for Governor of South Dakota in 1994. A gravesite burial will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 am, at Lakeview Cemetery in Lake Andes, SD.

Marguerite Kleven served in the South Dakota State Senate from 1995 (she was appointed by Governor Janklow to finish her late husband Les’s term) until 2004. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 2:00 pm, at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis, SD.

