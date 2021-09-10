Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Patriot Day

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sundown on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in honor of Patriot Day. Patriot Day commemorates the people killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

In honor of the 13 American servicemembers killed in the recent attack in Kabul, the State of South Dakota will also be flying an additional 13 American flags in front of the State Capitol.

