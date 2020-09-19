Flags Flown Half-Staff Statewide to Honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sundown from Saturday, September 19, 2020, until the time of her interment, which will be announced at a later date.

“Bryon and I are keeping Justice Ginsburg’s family and friends in our prayers during this difficult time,” said Governor Kristi Noem.

