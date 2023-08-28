Former candidate Brad Lindwurm putting up billboards after declaring his candidacy.. but, didn’t he terminate his campaign committee?

If you recall, I had reported about a month ago that former District 14 Legislative Candidate Brad Lindwurm had declared his candidacy for the State House..

The only problem, is that he hasn’t mentioned where, or in what District. And the rumor mill was that he was rumored to be pulling a “Cole Heisey” and move elsewhere – other than his current District 10 – referring to the District shopping that the former Minnehaha County candidate Cole Heisey was doing after re-districting in 2021 to find his best opportunity to run in 2022. The official registration on file still has him at his old address in D10, where he would face D10 Democrats Erin Healy and Kameron Nelson. It’s a Dem District, so Healy will be fairly tough, and Nelson is going to need the right candidate running against him.

As was sent to me a short time ago by a correspondent, it appears that Lindwurm is continuing down this path of running and spending some bigger money… but still without noting where:

And, I guess that’s ok to spend it if you’ve got it. Might be a little early, but whatever.

However, in looking at his disclaimer, I was still curious to see if he’s landed on a district where he claims to be running from. That’s where I found something curious:

The last filing he’s made with the Secretary of State was back in 2020, and that was to terminate his D14 campaign committee of the same name.

So, how exactly is he opening his checkbook without that information being current?

SDCL 12-27-3 lays out the ground rules:

12-27-3. Statements of organization to be filed for political action committee, candidate campaign committee, and ballot question committee–Violation as misdemeanor.

A statement of organization shall be filed as follows:

(1) The treasurer for a political action committee shall file a statement of organization with the secretary of state not later than fifteen days after the date upon which the committee made contributions, received contributions, or paid expenses in excess of five hundred dollars. However, if such activity falls within thirty days of any statewide election, the statement of organization shall be filed within forty-eight hours;

(2) A candidate shall file a statement of organization for a candidate campaign committee with the secretary of state not later than fifteen days after becoming a candidate pursuant to this chapter; and

(3) If the treasurer for a ballot question committee does not file a statement of organization pursuant to chapter 2-1, the treasurer shall file a statement of organization with the secretary of state not later than fifteen days after the date which the committee made contributions, received contributions, or paid expenses in excess of five hundred dollars. However, if such activity falls within thirty days of any statewide election, the statement of organization shall be filed within forty-eight hours.

Any statement of organization may be filed electronically pursuant to § 12-27-41. A political committee that regularly files a campaign finance disclosure statement with another state or the Federal Election Commission or a report of contributions and expenditures with the Internal Revenue Service is not required to file a statement of organization. A violation of this section is a Class 2 misdemeanor. A subsequent offense within a calendar year is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Under the law, Lindwurm will officially has 15 days to fess up where he’s running after he spends the money, as I’m sure Lamar is like anyone else doing political business, requiring cash up front.

Stay tuned.