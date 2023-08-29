Brad Lindwurm confirms that he’s district shopping in campaign for State House.

That didn’t take long. In previous posts where I noted there were accusations of former D14 House candidate Brad Lindwurm district shopping in his announced race for State House… Lindwurm apparently confirmed it himself this afternoon:

“I’ve been temporarily living with my twin brother in District 10 but will announce my district soon.” So, Lindwurm, who announced he is buying a billboard that starts on 9/11 is apparently worrying more about establishing his campaign than his housing situation (with or without his twin brother)?

Yep. Definately pulling a Heisey.

I guess we know which twin is the evil one.