Former lobbyist and Legislator’s daughter, Andrea (Wagner) Radtke, passes away

I just caught this on Facebook, and thought I’d share it for those who knew Andrea way back when. I was acquainted with her from her time up in the legislature while I was working for the Party, as her Mom Mary Wagner was a State Senator, as well as around the SDSU campus on occasion when I returned to school (Her Dad was University President Robert Wagner), and I’d even run into her once in a blue moon at session:

Andrea Radke, 55, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2017 at Sunset Manor Nursing Home in Irene, SD surrounded by her loving family.

Andrea Wagner was born July 2, 1961 in Sioux Falls, SD. Her early years were spent in Watertown, South Dakota. Her family later moved to Brookings where she graduated from Brookings High School in 1979. After graduation, Andrea attended Mankato State University where she studied Journalism and Mass Communications. After receiving her undergraduate degree from Mankato State, she eventually went on to earn a Master’s degree in Journalism from the University of Maryland. This was one of Andrea’s proudest accomplishments. After graduating from Maryland, Andrea worked for the South Dakota Municipal League in Pierre, South Dakota. One of her duties was being a legislative lobbyist where she met many life-long friends and acquaintances. In 1991, Andrea moved to Sioux Falls and worked for Voyageur Asset Management.

and..

Andrea was active in politics. She helped manage her mother’s State Senate Campaign. She also worked on Senator Jim Abdnor’s United States Senate race. Andrea also loved to travel. She was up for almost any adventure. Andrea was a member of Westward Ho Country Club. She was an avid golfer. She made sure that her children were introduced to the game as well. One of Andrea’s most cherished pastimes was driving Erin and Lee to junior golf tournaments. Andrea was extremely proud of her children’s golf accomplishments.

On November 12, 2004, the day Andrea’s beloved mother passed from this earth after a short and unexpected illness, Andrea was befallen by a tragic and unexpected heart ailment which permanently left her with a severe brain injury. For the past 1 2 years, God has been holding Andrea in his loving arms until she could finally go to heaven to join her mother, father, friends and loved ones.