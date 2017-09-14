From the White House – South Dakota’s US Attorney nomination

A press release went out from the White House earlier this week that South Dakotans may want to pay attention to:

Six Nominations Sent to the Senate Today

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Scott W. Brady, of Pennsylvania, to be United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania for the term of four years, vice David J. Hickton, resigned.

Bobby L. Christine, of Georgia, to be United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia for the term of four years, vice Edward J. Tarver, resigned.

David J. Freed, of Pennsylvania, to be United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania for the term of four years, vice Peter J. Smith, resigned.

Andrew E. Lelling, of Massachusetts, to be United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts for the term of four years, vice Carmen Milagros Ortiz, resigned.

Stephen R. McAllister, of Kansas, to be United States Attorney for the District of Kansas for the term of four years, vice Barry R. Grissom, resigned.

Ronald A. Parsons, Jr., of South Dakota, to be United States Attorney for the District of South Dakota for the term of four years, vice Brendan V. Johnson, resigned.

We’ll see how long it takes for approval, and what kind of changes it brings to South Dakota’s US Attorney’s office.

