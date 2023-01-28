Sounds like Julie Frye Mueller is going to dig her hole a little deeper today. From my mailbox:
Rapid City, SD (January 27, 2023) – Senator Julie Frye-Mueller will be making a public statement in response to the recent actions by the Senate.
3 thoughts on “Frye Mueller holding press conference today, to give her side of the story, and dig the hole deeper.”
I hope she’s hiring the best lawyer in the state, pound for pound, for her upcoming trial. Assume tonchi is on the crisis management team. Is there room for flossy to help out? Fire up the van Ethel, we are all headed to Pierre!
Imagine badgering someone so bad that they get fed up and throw you out of their office, and then thinking YOU’RE the victim when you get in trouble for it.
Sen. Frye-Mueller’s idea of “advancing freedom” by bullying people is vaguely reminiscent of “advancing Christianity” by burning heretics at the stake.
I know many folks who won’t shop at her store for fear of her (or Jody’s) lectures. I know multiple people who have been literally driven to tears by her brashness.
Should she have her due process? Absolutely! But these folks who are jumping to her defense because they think she’s somehow being persecuted because of her beliefs need to realize she’s not on trial for her convictions, she’s on trial for her alleged behavior.
I understand that she has an overly aggressive personality that comes out when she is passionate about an issue. However, if that alone is grounds for this perceived witch hunt, I have a case against at least a dozen people. That is insane.
We will have to wait for the FACTS, not ALLEGATIONS, to come out. So far, it would seemed that she had the audacity to talk about vaccinations and breastfeeding. If that is the extent of it, we have a much bigger problem in Pierre than JFM’s personality.