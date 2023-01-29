Frye Mueller holding press conference today, to give her side of the story, and dig the hole deeper.

Sounds like Julie Frye Mueller is going to dig her hole a little deeper today. From my mailbox:

IMMEDIATE ADVISORY: Sen. Frye-Mueller to issue staement

Senator Julie Frye-Mueller

(605) 391-1663

[email protected]

SENATOR FRYE-MUELLER TO ISSUE STATEMENT ON SENATE ACTIONS

Rapid City, SD (January 27, 2023) – Senator Julie Frye-Mueller will be making a public statement in response to the recent actions by the Senate.

WHAT: Statement by Senator Julie Frye-Mueller in response to recent Senate actions

WHO: Senator Julie Frye-Mueller

WHEN: January 28, 2023, 2 pm

WHERE: Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1273,

420 Main St,

Rapid City, SD 57701

