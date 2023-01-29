If you haven’t listened yet, check out the Dakota Town Hall Podcast

I had the pleasure to join the Dakota Town Hall crew on their podcast this week where we discussed (and wildly speculated) what might be happening with the Julie Frye Mueller matter in the South Dakota State Senate, in an episode titled “JFM loses Miss Congeniality”
I joined the hosts Noah Greble, Jake Shoenbeck, and Brad “Murdoc” Jurgensen to talk about what’s going on in the State Senate this week.
If you’re a podcast listener, give it a little bit of your time here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6CLHxY6JLTn4YIIFa17Qr3?si=k4AyVzARSqWWvGM1Xt_y1g&context=spotify%3Ashow%3A2pJMcjTgHRrkSivcNFw28S
Phil’s got 2 strikes against him? Cool
Grable > Greble
Listening to this, I can understand why J. Schoenbeck lost. Guys, JFM might be loud and she might be a tad crazy, but the hard right conservatives of this party are just as much a part as these “regulars”. The “freedom caucus” shouldn’t be laughed at. We are all on the same side here let’s try working on getting along.
You mean the party should get along with people who call them RINOs? Why is everyone so insistent we be big tent to a subset who is so clearly not?
Pat you were the highlight of the show.