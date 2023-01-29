If you haven’t listened yet, check out the Dakota Town Hall Podcast

I had the pleasure to join the Dakota Town Hall crew on their podcast this week where we discussed (and wildly speculated) what might be happening with the Julie Frye Mueller matter in the South Dakota State Senate, in an episode titled “JFM loses Miss Congeniality”

I joined the hosts Noah Greble, Jake Shoenbeck, and Brad “Murdoc” Jurgensen to talk about what’s going on in the State Senate this week.

If you’re a podcast listener, give it a little bit of your time here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6CLHxY6JLTn4YIIFa17Qr3?si=k4AyVzARSqWWvGM1Xt_y1g&context=spotify%3Ashow%3A2pJMcjTgHRrkSivcNFw28S