Getting word this morning that Minnehaha county Republicans are holding elections. And in a close race, R. Shawn Tornow defeated Rhonda Milstead on a vote of 48 to 42.
Haugaard ally and convention nominator Jennifer Foss was unchallenged for the vice-chair position.
I will update as more comes in..
*Update*
Tanna Brummet won Secretary, beating Cole Heisey. Which tells you how far right this new crew is, when they reject somebody who was on the stage with the proud boys.
Cindy Meyer running unopposed for Treasurer..
Julie Frye Mueller’s seat mate, Tom Pischke, was nominated by Steve Haugaard for State Committeeman and beat current Committeeman Jim Stalzer on a vote of 65-22.
and bringing up the rear.. for Committeewoman, Vicky Buhr lost with 30 votes versus Melinda Roth at 46.
As one of the members sent a note to me, “Minnehaha County GOP is an absolute dumpster fire. At least you’ll have amusing (tragicomic) material to post for the next 2 years.”
33 thoughts on “Minnehaha GOP holding elections.”
As a member, I think we made good decisions. And it shows the direction the state is now moving. Proud of my fellow members. Shawn will lead the largest county forward, and Tom will guide us in the Legislature. Lets hope the Minnehaha County is now headed back towards the 1789 Constitution
When did the Minnehaha GOP stray from the 1789 Constitution?
When they started following that pesky Bill of Rights and subsequent amendments, duh!
oh that’s right, they have a faction (led by Taffy Howard) which is not fond of the 13th Amendment, don’t they?
Then there’s that pesky business of being expected to support the Republican slate of candidates. Pischke was one of the people who stood up to be counted at the convention as being opposed to the Republican candidates.
Seriously? I don’t know him but anyone who just openly and generally opposes Republican candidates as a whole shouldn’t be in any leadership position. Is he decent about his opposition or is he one of the ‘so far right, they’re left’ types? The ones that use denigration, aggression and bullying.
They were not decent about their opposition. The convention had a resolution before it congratulating Kristi Noem, John Thune, and Dusty Johnson on winning their primaries, and endorsing them in the general election.
A large group led by Taffy Howard objected to the resolution and stood to be counted in opposition to it.
They did not think the SDGOP should be congratulating or endorsing their own candidates. Pischke was one of them.
There is NO LAW nor VOW that says everyone has to agree on resolutions, initiatives, candidates, any topic. Much of the hatrid for Noem was how she governed the state through COVID with her over abundance of Executive Orders that effected commerce and freedom. The issues related to Thune and Rounds were their reluctance to attack the Establishment of the Republican Party
LOL, this guy – and his random capitalization.
We are following the 1871 Incorporated Constitution. “WE” need a party that gets back to the 1789 Confinement of the Constitution
yup, it’s a dumpster fire
1871 Constitution? You mean that bupkis that Sovereign Citizens try to peddle?
You are very out of touch with the city of Sioux Falls, which comprises a majority of the population of Minnehaha county, and believe this slate of candidates is the “direction the state is moving”.
Have you canvassed in Sioux Falls neighborhoods and listened to what people have to say?
Republicans represented as extremists will turn Minnehaha county more blue, not red. Southeastern SD will control the outcome of most elections in 10 years due to population. If your goal is to help Democrats, good job.
I talk to nearly 50-100 people a week, as I am self employed, I have the privilege of seeing a lot of people as I co-mingle with people throughout the city.
For every 10 people I seem to speak to, there are at least 4 people who do not like Noem, Thune, Rounds, or Johnson, let alone who oppose many of our state policies coming from Pierre. I hear it from both sides, and I have for years.
Anyone who knows me, has ever sat down with me to better have a conversation, knows that I am well alert to listening to others, let alone I am quite aware, that much of Sioux Falls is a progressive city of 200,000 residents, of who are all citizens of the State.
I been a Sioux Falls resident all my life, since birth, to 50 years of age. I have a passion for educating myself on our history as a city, as a state, as a people. And I have a passion for telling to all that “history” as evidenced by my website.
Anyone who knows me, understands that I am bound to Morals, Values, and Self Discpline as taught to be by my parents, grand parents, my faith (Church)…
I am NOT one to get caught up in arguments, insults, political attacks, let alone name calling, which is becoming harder to do day by day as people on social media are rude, obnoxious, and talk big and brave behind a computer screen.
I am how about education first, information second, and helping to better help people understand our state constitution, the laws, the united states constitution third.
When two people are able to come together to discuss rationally their opposing differences, good things can happen…
I know my history, of both the Country, the State, as well as the City, as evidenced by my website, and the countless stories I have been sharing on Facebook Groups.
I do not claim to be an expert on any topic, however, I will take the time to read, educate, and listen…
I am NOT looking for a political career, I was nominated by my fellow residents to become a voice, to listen to them, to communicate their thoughts, opinions within public meetings, commissions, and to others.
I pride myself as more of a Statesman, NOT a politician, Like Trump, I am NOT looking to have a “Career” in politics, nor to gain from politics, let alone government. And that today, has become our biggest mistake as a whole …
To many of our citizens have become way to intertwined in politics, government, ot the point they now beleive they should PROFIT from public taxes, taking those Tax Subsidies, Credits, and other Monetary Funds from those taxes. That is wrong.
Public Taxes should be strictly for Public Things, Roads, Infrastructure, Utilities, Parks, Town Halls, Convention Venues, to paying or compensating a small salary or wage to those who work part time, or full time in Government Administration.
Contractors who contract to help build roads, infrastructure, etc should NOT have the goal to get rich off public taxes, but simply contract to cover the true operational costs of doing so, while they profit from the private sector itself, which generates the public taxes.
If you really want to have a dicussion with me, I am open to sit down with anyone, anytime, place, or manner. I love to go to Barnes and Noble or Pizza Ranch, or Fryn Pan — so EMAIL ME or call me. It is why I created an Informational Website.
I thank you for your time, and I love to learn more about where we may or may not disagree..
forgive us for suspecting the 50-100 people you refer to are the same 50-100 people in a positive feedback loop.
Right on, Enquirer! The people from Sioux Falls I talk to — and I talk to a lot — are very concerned about the average Republican feeling alienated by this current board. They thought the last board w Maggie Sutton, Cole Heisey, and Rhonda Milstead was too disorganized and too extreme. Just wait until they see this new board in action!!
I predict this new board will severely struggle to fundraise and they will absolutely fail to bring the Party together as they supposedly promised they would in their speeches at the Lutheran Church yesterday.
The Minnehaha GOP already bled money over the last two years with the board that just got ousted. What do you want to bet the new board will be bankrupt by the time the next county elections roll around? I bet they’ll even have the gall to peddle us a bunch of snake oil trying to convince us it’s actually a *good* thing that they didn’t raise money and spent thousands more than what they had!
Unfortunately for the new board, Roetman already tried that….! [insert eyeroll emoji here]
i’m seriously ok with a party that follows the current constitution. i’m sure the u.s. supreme court is very ok with that.
Congratulations. You now get to sell Lincoln Day tickets and raise money for Republicans you like and those you don’t. You don’t get to take sides in primaries and you get to spend your evenings listening to people complain all the time and refuse to help you. You also get to be called an establishment rino simply because you hold a volunteer title.
They won’t. They’ll prove what hypocrites they are by refusing to support any candidates they don’t like. I suspect they’ll refuse the microphone to any candidates they don’t like — even including incumbents.
In two weeks they have amassed enough votes to almost flip the SD GOP Chair race.
Yankton, Pennington, minnehaha, Brookings, Hand
Mr Z, you seem to be quite happy to oppose the WILL of the PEOPLE who voted in the primary and selected Noem, Thune and Johnson with 76%, 72%, and 59% of the votes, respectively. The PEOPLE went to the polls and selected those three, and a bunch of self-proclaimed “true conservatives,” with no respect for the WILL of the PEOPLE, publicly opposed their re-election.
While there is no requirement to pledge public support for the Republican slate of candidates, until now there didn’t have to be. Rules aren’t made until they are broken.
Anne Beal,
With all due respect Miss, the Precincts, just as the Districts are sovereign groups of people who may vote any which they so choose. You may want to learn the history of America and actually take the time to understand how ‘we’ operate our Sovereign State Republics – We choose our “At-Large Reps” based on Precincts, let alone Districts, not so much by the popular vote.
Perhaps you forget how the “Electoral College” is suppose to work in the case for President – 1 District, 1 Vote. If Donald Trump wins the popular vote in 500 of the 689 Precinct, he gets 500 Precinct votes, etc.
In the case for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Auditor – the “People” nominate and elect Precinct Men and Women – these men and women meet in meetings, to discuss who to nominate, and to place on the At-Large Ballot.
If 500 of the 687 Precincts choose Kristi Noem, she has the majority support. IF the other 187 Precincts chose Tom Pischke, that is their choice.
I will support the candidate that “MY” precinct so chooses to support, and if they Support someone else besides Noem, that is who I will vote for, NOT the Popular Vote of Voters.
LOL, this guy.
Mr Z, Since you support the candidates backed by your precinct, let’s look at the primary results for your precinct, Minnehaha 0522:
John Thune 72%
Dusty Johnson 50%
Kristi Noem 62%
The three winners in the statewide primary also won in YOUR precinct, Mr Z.
As for the rest of Minnehaha County, the primary votes were: Thune 72%, Johnson 59%, and Noem 71%
The new county party leadership is NOT in alignment with Minnehaha County
It’s pretty clear you and the rest of the folks who are now in leadership in the county party have no respect for the WILL of the PEOPLE. You only like the PEOPLE when they vote the way you want them to.
The new officers are now in the position of having to sell tickets to Lincoln Day Dinners featuring headline speakers they never supported in the first place.
You do realize I did vote in the general election for Noem, Thune, and Johnson, correct?
“WE” are talking about committee meetings, and who we discuss to place on those GEneral Ballots – NOT the other way around.
I am not sure why you cant understand, I am one person, I am one person who does get out and talks to people, I lsiten to people.
I favored a change in the Secretary of States Office to someone who favors holding other States accoutnable in elections, to upholding honest, fair, and election audits. “WE” got who we wanted cause the majority of Precincts demanded change.
I told people heads up, I may be Republican Party member, but I am NOT bound to the Party motto, I am a Anti-Federalist, someone like Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry, and George Mason, and I will support candidates, resolutions, and initiatives along those ideals.
YOu want to attack me, but yet I am answering to all your questions.
You want to criticie me for my talking points, but you do not want to understand how I come to my own opinions, beliefs, values.
I represent one small little area of the state, NOT an entire district, nor city. ONE Small precinct.
Do you realize the # of people I talk to in my area who has questioned the 2016, 2018, 2020 election results? Lots.
The one thing I will do is research, educate, and inform myself, prior to making a decision, and I do listen to the people closest to me, let aloen around me.
I do NOT care about the popular opinion of the State, I care about the opinion(s) in my ‘area’. the landowners, property owners, residents, business owners.
Likening himself to Jefferson again. Sweet.
Who am I suppose to pattern my beliefs after? Definatetly not Obama or Biden or Bush or Nixon for that matter.
DO you have a problem with the fact I pattern my beliefs, morals, and values after Jefferson, Mason, and Henry?
Does it bother you that much?
There is a big difference between wanting to be lile someone (I wish I could be more like Jesus and exhibit his unending love and patience) and constantly telling people how much you’re just like them. You see this difference? Tell me you get it.
NO ONE selected the Lt Governor other than the Precinct Committee, Stop it. He was able to squeak out a narrow victory in Watertown. Stop it. He had the support of the majority of the Precincts….He was placed on the General Ballot. The two offices are two separated offices. THEY are NOT placed on a “Ticket”.
i blame the white house and us congress of 2009 for lighting the fuse on this real-conservative war against their own party. i mostly blame the real-conservatives themselves for all the destruction they’ve caused, in the name of truthiness and their self-certain inner knowledge of all things.
if all they do is submit the required legal paperwork and nothing else they will be doing better than the last set of officers.
Pennington, Brown, Yankton, Minnehaha, Brookings… bets on whether or not these organizations are even functioning in 2 years?
Does Zitterich get paid by the word? If so he must be fabulously wealthy. LOL
Unfortunately for him, he’s only paid by the thought.