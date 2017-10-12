GOP Chairman responds to questions of political party switching.. It’s OK to switch political parties in America

Tonight the Argus Leader has printed South Dakota GOP Chairman Dan Lederman’s long form response to Lora Hubbel & Stace Nelson’s concerns over his having started out his adulthood as a Democrat, as Lederman responds that it’s “OK to change political parties in America:

I have a confession to make, which might be difficult for some people to accept. I was raised by Iowa Democrats.

My mom and my dad were lifelong Democrats in Iowa, and in fact, my father was chairman of the Democrat Party in Black Hawk County for a number of years. My family actually raised me to be a Democrat and early on in my adult life, that’s how I was registered.

I, Dan Lederman, chairman of the S.D. Republican Party started out my adulthood as an Iowa Democrat.

and..

I’ve always been taught that the party of Ronald Reagan – another former Democrat – is a party with a big tent, supported by both those who chose the party from the onset and those who were drawn to it as they examined the values that were important to them.

The Republican Party will always value the contributions and candidacies of those who have chosen to identify with it and true Republicans are not critical of any former party affiliation of those who have invested the time and effort to represent the GOP in the public eye.

and…

And no matter how you are registered today, I’ll be there to welcome you into the GOP with an open hand and an open heart and to support you should you ever choose to serve the public as a representative of your community and the Republican Party.