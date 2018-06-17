GOP Convention this week – Are you registered yet?

The Republican State Convention is taking place this week, and we’re going to be covering it on the ground starting Thursday night! In case you haven’t seen it yet, the schedule is below.
But, you can’t take part if you aren’t registered. Go to the Republican State Party website at SouthDakotaGOP.com to register for convention and to find out more!
2018 CONVENTION SCHEDULE
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Executive Board Meeting
7 p.m. Staff Planning Sessions
THURSDAY (All committees to have reports prepared by 3 p.m.)
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Registration – Lake Oahe Lobby
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Committee Sessions
• Credentials – Lewis and Clark B
• Site Selection – Amphitheatre I
• Platform – Lake Francis Case
• Resolutions – Lake Sharpe A
• Rules – Lewis and Clark A
• Training by Delve Communications from Jeff Berkowitz – Amphitheater II
• Training by Advertising Arts from Matt Bonacker – Lake Sharpe B
3 p.m. Coffee Break sponsored by Hy-Vee
3:30 p.m. Convention convenes for the following business: – Gallery A
• Election of temporary convention chairman and temporary secretary
• Adoption of the Report of the Credentials Committee
• Adoption of the Report of the Rules Committee
• Election of permanent convention chairman and secretary
• Adoption of the convention schedule
5 p.m. Convention Adjourns until 9 a.m. Friday
6 p.m. Stanley and Hughes County GOP Hosted Dinner at Fischers Lilly Park in Fort Pierre
9 p.m. Hospitality Suites
FRIDAY (No Committees – Just Convention Sessions to approve Resolutions and Platform)
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Registration – Lake Oahe Lobby
8 a.m. Constitutional Breakfast with Statewide Constitutional Officers and Candidates hosted by Americans for Prosperity – Grand Galleria
9 a.m. – Noon Convention reconvenes to consider Platform and Resolutions – Grand Galleria
10 a.m. Coffee Break Sponsored by Black Hills Energy
Noon Congressional Luncheon with Guest Speaker, US Senator John Thune and Congressional Nominee Dusty Johnson
hosted by POET – Grand Galleria
1 p.m. General Session – Grand Galleria
3 p.m. Coffee Break sponsored by South Dakota Medical Association
3:30 p.m. General Session – Grand Galleria
4:00 p.m. End of debate and amendments on platform and resolutions – votes will be taken on all pending motions or resolutions—
any resolution not yet considered will not be voted upon
5 p.m. Convention adjourns until 10am Saturday
6 p.m. Governor’s Reception and Dinner sponsored by Jack Links at Ramkota
9 p.m. Hospitality Suites hosted by Statewide Candidates at Ramkota Hotel
SATURDAY (Only Candidate Nominations and Site Selection Committee Report)
8 – 10:00 a.m. Early morning coffee service hosted by Woods Fuller
8 – 9:30 a.m. Registration – Lake Oahe Lobby
Registration will close 30 minutes prior to start of convention for Credentials Committee to organize registration
9 a.m. Convention Brunch at Ramkota Free to all paid registered guests hosted by Senator Mike Rounds – Grand Galleria
10 a.m. General Session – Grand Galleria
10 a.m. – noon Late morning coffee service sponsored by May Adam
Election of Constitutional Officers
• Lt. Governor • Secretary of State • Treasurer • Auditor • School & Public Lands • Public Utilities Commission • Attorney General
Report of Site Selection Committee
Convention Adjourns Sine Die
Should be a good time!
I dont see where Kristi is speaking.