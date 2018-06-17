GOP Convention this week – Are you registered yet?

The Republican State Convention is taking place this week, and we’re going to be covering it on the ground starting Thursday night! In case you haven’t seen it yet, the schedule is below.

2018 CONVENTION SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. Executive Board Meeting

7 p.m. Staff Planning Sessions

THURSDAY (All committees to have reports prepared by 3 p.m.)

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Registration – Lake Oahe Lobby

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Committee Sessions

• Credentials – Lewis and Clark B

• Site Selection – Amphitheatre I

• Platform – Lake Francis Case

• Resolutions – Lake Sharpe A

• Rules – Lewis and Clark A

• Training by Delve Communications from Jeff Berkowitz – Amphitheater II

• Training by Advertising Arts from Matt Bonacker – Lake Sharpe B

3 p.m. Coffee Break sponsored by Hy-Vee

3:30 p.m. Convention convenes for the following business: – Gallery A

• Election of temporary convention chairman and temporary secretary

• Adoption of the Report of the Credentials Committee

• Adoption of the Report of the Rules Committee

• Election of permanent convention chairman and secretary

• Adoption of the convention schedule

5 p.m. Convention Adjourns until 9 a.m. Friday

6 p.m. Stanley and Hughes County GOP Hosted Dinner at Fischers Lilly Park in Fort Pierre

9 p.m. Hospitality Suites

FRIDAY (No Committees – Just Convention Sessions to approve Resolutions and Platform)

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Registration – Lake Oahe Lobby

8 a.m. Constitutional Breakfast with Statewide Constitutional Officers and Candidates hosted by Americans for Prosperity – Grand Galleria

9 a.m. – Noon Convention reconvenes to consider Platform and Resolutions – Grand Galleria

10 a.m. Coffee Break Sponsored by Black Hills Energy

Noon Congressional Luncheon with Guest Speaker, US Senator John Thune and Congressional Nominee Dusty Johnson

hosted by POET – Grand Galleria

1 p.m. General Session – Grand Galleria

3 p.m. Coffee Break sponsored by South Dakota Medical Association

3:30 p.m. General Session – Grand Galleria

4:00 p.m. End of debate and amendments on platform and resolutions – votes will be taken on all pending motions or resolutions—

any resolution not yet considered will not be voted upon

5 p.m. Convention adjourns until 10am Saturday

6 p.m. Governor’s Reception and Dinner sponsored by Jack Links at Ramkota

9 p.m. Hospitality Suites hosted by Statewide Candidates at Ramkota Hotel

SATURDAY (Only Candidate Nominations and Site Selection Committee Report)

8 – 10:00 a.m. Early morning coffee service hosted by Woods Fuller

8 – 9:30 a.m. Registration – Lake Oahe Lobby

Registration will close 30 minutes prior to start of convention for Credentials Committee to organize registration

9 a.m. Convention Brunch at Ramkota Free to all paid registered guests hosted by Senator Mike Rounds – Grand Galleria

10 a.m. General Session – Grand Galleria

10 a.m. – noon Late morning coffee service sponsored by May Adam

Election of Constitutional Officers

• Lt. Governor • Secretary of State • Treasurer • Auditor • School & Public Lands • Public Utilities Commission • Attorney General

Report of Site Selection Committee

Convention Adjourns Sine Die

