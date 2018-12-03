Governor-elect Kristi Noem now has 2 seats to appoint upon taking office

While the article below didn’t note it, Representative-Elect Deb Peters will not be taking the oath of office as a result of assuming her new role with SDAHO, vacating the District 9 State House seat.
This means that Governor-Elect Kristi Noem will be appointing not just one seat (Chuck Turbiville’s seat), but two State House seats upon taking office.
Stay tuned for more on this..
2 before even taking office and Daugaard had 18 in 8 years…another important reason to have elected Kristi.
Friends don’t let friends vote Democrat
Hope it’s a woman from
District 31.
Doesn’t Dist 9 have Lora Hubbel ?
dist 31 for dist 9..who are you talking about?